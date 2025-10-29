BLUETTI at All Energy Australia 2025: Empowering Self-Sufficient Homes with Solar Energy

Adding new EP2000 ESS, EP5K ESS alongside the EP760 ESS for both residential and small commercial use.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is unveiling its two new energy storage systems, the EP2000 and the EP5K, at All Energy Australia 2025, held from October 29-30 at the MCEC. Joining the popular EP760 ESS solution, these modular systems provide powerful, reliable, and flexible home energy for households seeking grid independence. Visitors can explore more innovations at BLUETTI’s booth, SS113.



The spotlight moment of BLUETTI EP2000 Launch Event

BLUETTI EP2000 Three Phase ESS: For Large Houses and Small Businesses

As BLUETTI’s first high-voltage, three-phase solution, the EP2000 & B700 system delivers 98% inverter efficiency, offering over 584kWh more energy than low-voltage systems per year.

Featuring up to 20kW output and 51.6kWh capacity, the EP2000 supports energy-intensive loads such as EV charging and whole-house backup. Its 30kW solar input enables complete off-grid operation. Linking three units scales output to 60kW, 154.8kWh storage, and 90kW solar input, ideal for shops, warehouses, and off-grid farms. The CEC-approved EP2000 will be available for purchase during the show.

BLUETTI EP5K Single Phase ESS: Essential Backup for Everyday Homes

Crafted for Australian homes with grid output limits, the EP5K system delivers 5kW on-grid power or 7.6kW off-grid power. It adopts a modular design, accepting two to six B500 batteries. Users can tailor their storage capacity from 4.96kWh to 29.76kWh for multi-day backup. Compatible with most solar setups via AC or DC coupling, the EP5K captures up to 9kW solar for self-sufficiency. Built for durability, efficiency, and smart control, the unit will hit the market later this year.

BLUETTI EP760 Single Phase ESS: Proven, Rebate-Eligible Home Backup

The EP760 & B500 modular system comes with a 7.6kW output and scalable 29.76kWh storage. Widely recognized by Australian households, it protects families from power interruptions and rising electricity prices. With 9kW solar input, VPP compatibility, and smart energy management, users can maximise solar self-consumption and even earn rewards through energy-sharing programs.

CEC-certified and eligible for rebates under Australia’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program, the EP760 enables more Australians to access affordable, reliable solar backup.

A Strategic Move for the Global Presence

Following strong market adoption in Europe and the United States, BLUETTI continues its international expansion with solutions tailored for Australian conditions. The company plans to enhance local partnerships, expand distribution, and improve installation services for successful market penetration.

“Australia is undergoing a rapid solar transition, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Tiger Han, BLUETTI spokesperson. “Our goal is to empower Australian families and businesses to take control of their energy usage and costs. With our modular ESS systems, we’re helping make energy independence both achievable and affordable.”

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is making clean energy accessible to all through its innovative portable power stations and home energy storage systems. With constant innovation and a customer-centric approach, it has amassed over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries.