Five social service agencies join Singapore’s shingles awareness movement

The first-of-its-kind community awareness movement, supported by GSK, aims to provide seniors and caregivers with information about shingles, its health risks, and available preventive measures.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Five social service agencies — Diabetes Singapore, Lion Befrienders, Presbyterian Community Services, SASCO, and TOUCH Community Services —launched Singapore’s first-of-its-kind shingles awareness movement at a 1960s/1970s nostalgia-themed event, “Shielding from Shingles”. The initiative encourages older adults and their caregivers to learn more about shingles and discuss any health concerns with their doctors.

The event, organised by GSK and held at The GlassDome in Far East Square, tapped on the community networks of the five social service agencies and welcomed more than 100 seniors from the ageing centres. Caregivers and local celebrities, the OG Gang (Mediacorp Artistes – Chen Shu Cheng, Richard Low, and Zhu Hou Ren) and Cynthia Koh, joined in the activities that reflect a multi-generational, community-driven approach to shingles education designed to help bring down the barriers to seniors discussing the impact of shingles.

Speaking at the event, a medical expert shared the possible complications of shingles and highlighted that those with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes1 and chronic kidney disease2 face a higher risk of severe outcomes. This is especially relevant in Singapore, where at least 21.8% of older adults aged 60 and older live with diabetes,3 and heart attack incidence is projected to nearly triple from 2025 to 2050.4

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, affects approximately 30,000 individuals in Singapore each year.5 In addition, over 90% of individuals in Singapore aged 50 years or over carry the chickenpox virus, which may later reactivate as shingles,6 putting them at risk of the disease. Despite the relatively high risk, a local survey reported in August this year has shown that only one in four has consulted or intended to speak with their doctors.7 The current gap between awareness of shingles and taking action to mitigate risk among the senior population highlights the urgent need to go beyond traditional means for disease education.

In a panel discussion at the event, celebrity Cynthia Koh shared an emotional personal account as a caregiver for her mother during a severe shingles episode in 2014, which was complicated by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In an earlier panel, the OG Gang shared their understanding of the disease as well as personal views on active and healthy ageing.

Engaging well-known personalities, the event not only drew attention to the health issue but also made the conversation more relatable for seniors and their caregivers, nudging them closer to speaking with their doctors.

The afternoon event also featured familiar, nostalgia-invoking experiential booths, including a realistically modelled kampong-style coffee shop, an oversized “Shingles and Ladders” floor boardgame, and shingles pain and scar simulation totems and bench. At these booths, seniors could engage with representations of the effects of shingles, fostering the much-needed conversations about the disease.

Recognising the importance of community involvement, the five social service agencies saw the need in building awareness and nudging older adults aged 50 years or over to take charge of their health and take action to protect oneself or loved ones against preventable diseases.

Priscilla Gan, Executive Director, Diabetes Singapore, said, “Diabetes Singapore is proud to partner with GSK and fellow social service agencies in this meaningful movement to raise awareness of shingles. Seniors with diabetes face a higher risk of severe complications from shingles, yet many remain unaware. By engaging seniors through events like this, we hope to encourage more people to speak with their doctors and empower them to take charge of their health.”

Karen Wee Siew Lin, Executive Director, Lions Befrienders Service Association, commented, “I have met many seniors who live with quiet strength — but the pain of shingles can take away their joy, independence, and confidence. At Lions Befrienders, we want seniors to live without fear, knowing that prevention can protect not just their health, but their everyday moments of laughter and love.”

Presbyterian Community Services (PCS) spokesperson shared, “PCS is proud to have been a key partner in “Shielding from Shingles”. Recognising that approximately 30,000 people are affected by shingles annually,5 PCS is committed to bridge the gap between awareness and action. We believe community involvement is vital for positive health changes and remain dedicated to empowering community members toward a healthier, more active life.”

Seak Poh Leong, Group CEO SASCO, expressed, “Understanding the risk of shingles and taking proactive steps empowers the elderly to safeguard their health, proving that knowledge and responsibility go hand in hand in ageing gracefully.”

Mr James Tan, Chief Executive Officer, TOUCH Community Services, said, “TOUCH is thankful for this partnership with GSK, which raises awareness of health issues that often go unnoticed, such as shingles, among our seniors. We believe that our seniors are best supported when the community comes together to do good. Through such meaningful collaborations, we can empower seniors to take charge of their health and enjoy a better quality of life as they age.”

Together, these efforts reflect a multi-generational, community-driven approach to shingles education — one that combines trusted social networks, relatable personal stories, expert medical guidance, and interactive learning to empower seniors to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/locations/singapore

About Diabetes Singapore

Founded in 1971, Diabetes Singapore is the only organization in Singapore solely dedicated to supporting the care and well-being of individuals living with diabetes. As a registered social service agency, we empower people with diabetes — as well as their families and caregivers —through a comprehensive suite of services, including diabetes assessment, screening for diabetic complications such as diabetic retinal photography and diabetic foot screening, educational programmes, counselling, and community outreach. For more information, please visit www.diabetes.org.sg.

About Lion Befrienders

Established in 1995, Lions Befrienders Service Association (Singapore) (LBSA) is a social service agency dedicated to providing holistic care and support to help seniors age healthily in place with community participation, enabling them to enjoy purposeful and meaningful lives. Through the active involvement of about 1,000 regular volunteers, LBSA engages close to 13,000 seniors via a spectrum of integrated eldercare services catering to their social, emotional, mental, physical and spiritual needs. LBSA currently operates 10 Active Ageing Centres, two Community Case Management Services regions (East & West), Home Personal Care (HPC) and enhanced Home Personal Care (HPC+) [Queenstown, Clementi & Tampines] services, as well as a Befriending arm that reaches out to socially isolated seniors. For more information, visit our website https://www.lionsbefrienders.org.sg/.

About Presbyterian Community Services

Presbyterian Community Services (PCS) is a Social Service Agency registered with the Commissioner of Charities and a member of the National Council of Social Service. Today, PCS operates 18 touchpoints across Singapore, delivering a broad range of services that include Seniors Services, Youth Services, Special Needs Services, and Community Support Services. Our vision is to honour and magnify the name of our Lord through the services of PCS, and our mission is to meet the challenges and needs of the community through Christian witness that touches lives. As an approved Institution of a Public Character (IPC) under the Charities Act (Cap. 37), PCS is authorised to issue tax-deductible receipts for donations, enabling partners and supporters to give with greater impact. https://pcs.org.sg/

About SASCO

SASCO Home is a programme of SASCO Limited since 1981, to provide lodging and care for the destitute elderly regardless of race, language or religion. Since then, SASCO has grown to a 102 bedder Sheltered Home in Hong San, 4 senior care centres and 3 active ageing centres (with satellites). And now, an ICCP at Sengkang-Seletar sub-region, SASCO’s mission is to provide holistic care that make a positive difference in every life we touch. For more information on TOUCH, please visit www.sasco.org.sg.

About TOUCH Community Services

Since 1992, TOUCH Community Services has served people of all ages, races and religions to see sustainable change and transformation in their lives. It believes in the worth and potential of every child, youth at-risk, family in need, caregiver, senior and person with special or wellness needs to grow, participate and contribute to the community. The heartbeat of TOUCH is to activate potential, build independence, connect people, and deliver impact by developing sustainable solutions in society. For more information on TOUCH, please visit www.touch.org.sg

