Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Applies UAV for Remote Live-Line Installation of Spacers for the First Time

JINCHANG, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Transmission Operation and Maintenance Center of State Grid Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Company adopted live-line operation for installing phase-to-phase spacers for the first time. It completed the installation of 6 spacers on the 35kV Jiahuang Line in only 2 hours. This not only overcomes the operation and maintenance challenges of power lines in windy sections and achieves “zero power outage” guarantee, but also strengthens the stable foundation for electricity supply to residents and enterprises in the Huangcheng area.

It is learned that this operation has shortened the total working time by 85% and achieved “zero contact” between operators and live areas, significantly improving the safety factor. After the operation, the conductor galloping amplitude of the 35kV Jiahuang Line can be controlled within 0.5 meters, and the risk of phase-to-phase short circuit is reduced by 90%, adding a “double insurance” for the safe operation of the line in winter.

As the “power lifeline” of Huangcheng Town, the 35kV Jiahuang Line undertakes the task of supplying electricity for the daily life of residents in nearby villages and towns as well as the irrigation of nearly 1,000 mu of farmland. Due to three large-span sections along the line facing extremely high risk of conductor galloping in winter and frequent bird activities, the traditional operation and maintenance work used to require power outage for more than 4 hours each time, repeatedly putting the company in a dilemma between “ensuring safety” and “ensuring power supply”. To thoroughly solve this problem, the Transmission Operation and Maintenance Center of the company launched a special research since October this year. Finally, it decided to cooperate with a technical team to adopt the UAV remote live-line intelligent operation mode, promoting the transformation of operation and maintenance from “manual-oriented” to “technology-empowered” and enabling UAVs to achieve high-altitude precise operations.