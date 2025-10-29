IntelWave Launches Custom-Trained AI Chatbot for Singapore SMEs, Cutting CX Work by 4–6 Hours Daily

Secure, company-data-grounded AI assistant handles FAQs, bookings, and lead capture; early adopter Linkflow Capital reports ~40 hours saved per month and ~80% of routine responses automated.

From FAQs to appointments and lead gen, IntelWave turns customer queries into lead capture and bookings, within a protected chat environment with early pilots showing strong productivity gains.

The secured, data-trained AI assistant handles customer conversations 24/7, freeing customer service teams to refocus on higher-value work as IntelWave moves from beta to general release.

Intelwave.ai announced the beta launch of its AI Chatbot for SMEs, a secure, company-trained AI assistant that can be customized on each business’s proprietary data such as product catalogues, FAQs/knowledge bases, and service information. The AI chatbot automates frontline customer conversations, appointment bookings, and lead capture. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2025 –announced the beta launch of its, a secure, company-trained AI assistant that can be customized on each business’s proprietary data such as product catalogues, FAQs/knowledge bases, and service information. The AI chatbot automates frontline customer conversations, appointment bookings, and lead capture.

Designed for Singapore’s small and medium businesses, the Intelwave AI Chatbot is expected to reduce 4–6 man-hours per day for a typical customer service representative by handling repetitive queries, guiding buyers to the right offering, and handing off qualified leads or bookings to sales staff.

“AI is a game-changer and leveller for SMEs,” said Kingsley Ong, CEO of Intelwave. “Our chatbot is built to augment, not replace, people, freeing teams to focus on higher-value work while maintaining fast, accurate responses within a secured chat environment.”

Built for real-world SME use cases



Early results from a Singapore SME

Linkflow Capital, a leading SME financing consultancy, implemented the IntelWave AI Chatbot to respond to generic queries and speed up lead qualification.

“The chatbot from IntelWave will save us about 40 man-hours a month answering generic customer queries. We can now deploy manpower to other strategic, higher-value activities while automating roughly 70% of operational responses,” said Benjamin Teo, Business Development Manager at Linkflow Capital.

SMEs in Singapore can now avail to their businesses AI technologies and automation tools which provide tangible benefits and ROI with Intelwave’s AI solutions.

Availability

The Intewave AI Chatbot is in beta now and will launch broadly in Q4 2025. Singapore SMEs can register interest and request a demo via Intelwave.ai.

Hashtag: #AI #Intelwave #chatbot

https://www.intelwave.ai/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelwave-ai

https://x.com/IntelWaveAI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IntelWave.ai

IntelWave is a Singaporean “AI Native” research house that specializes in large language model analysis and benchmarking to serve SMEs, corporates, and global brands. Services include AI-powered business solutions for Singapore’s F&B, retail, and services sectors, combining local support with practical, automation-first tools that improve efficiency and customer experience. The company’s suite spans AI brand monitoring, integrated bookings and payments, point-of-sales systems, analytics and AI assistants tailored for SMEs.