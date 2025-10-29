Mobileye Expands India Footprint, Collaborates with VVDN Technologies to Localize Next-Generation ADAS Tech for India and Beyond

Companies to localize key components of Mobileye Tech to accelerate Made-In-India to support Indian OEMs.

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — https://www.vvdntech.com/ Mobileye, a global leader in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian Tier 1, engineering and manufacturing services company, to localize and offer Mobileye’s ADAS technologies to India-based automakers. The collaboration is intended to leverage Mobileye’s global product and system expertise with VVDN’s local engineering, testing, and production capabilities to advance, localization, and manufacturing readiness for ADAS technologies in India.



Vivek Bansal (VVDN) and Elie Luskin (Mobileye) signing the MoU to localize next-generation ADAS technologies in India

India’s automotive market has entered a new safety and technology era, driven by regulatory change, rising consumer demand and the Made-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda. Mobileye has shipped over 200 million system-on-chips (SoC) worldwide and powers some of the most advanced ADAS systems on the road today. This agreement pairs Mobileye’s global product roadmap with VVDN’s deep local engineering and manufacturing capabilities – enabling faster time-to-market and customization for Indian automakers and their export-ready platforms.

Mobileye and VVDN plan to localize key ADAS solutions, including systems built on the EyeQ™ family of chips and associated sensors, as VVDN supports localization, testing and production readiness in India.

“India is a strategic priority for us,” said Elie Luskin, Vice President of India for Mobileye. “We are building a strong local ecosystem, and VVDN is an important part of that vision. This announcement helps accelerate our mission to bring world-class safety and driving intelligence to India’s roads, while establishing manufacturing capabilities that can support both Indian and global programs.”

“We are proud to work with Mobileye as it deepens its local footprint,” said Vivek Bansel, Founder and President of VVDN Technologies. “Our strong engineering and manufacturing base, combined with Mobileye’s leadership in ADAS, creates a compelling proposition for India’s automotive future.”

With more than 25 years of experience bringing ADAS and autonomous driving technologies from the lab to real-world roads, Mobileye delivers solutions that are globally proven and locally adaptable. Built for safety, efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, by leveraging the latest in AI advancements, Mobileye’s solutions anticipate the needs of India’s rapidly evolving automotive industry.

About Mobileye

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping, and integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that bolster driving safety, while pioneering such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions at scale, and powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems. Through 2024, more than 200 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye’s EyeQ technology inside. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed independently from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership.

‘Mobileye’, the Mobileye logo and Mobileye product names are registered trademarks of Mobileye Global. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About VVDN Technologies

Founded in 2007, VVDN is a technology innovation company focusing primarily on Software Services, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Services. VVDN’s India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN has a presence across the world with offices in US, Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. With 11 advanced R&D Centres, VVDN is fully equipped to design, develop & test the complete hardware, mechanical & software required for a complete product or solution. VVDN’s 8 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Mold & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Powder Coating, Sheet Metal, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. Company offers a comprehensive suite of services from Hardware to Mechanical, Embedded Software to Cloud & Apps, Testing & Validation to Automation as well as Mass Manufacturing to its global customers.

