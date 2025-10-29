NX Group Significantly Enhances Tracing Capabilities of Digital Forwarding Service “e-NX Visibility” for U.S. Rail Transport

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has substantially upgraded the tracing functions of its digital forwarding service “e-NX Visibility” for U.S. domestic rail transport and began offering these enhancements in October 2025. With this enhancement, customers can now directly confirm, on “e-NX Visibility,” detailed, real-time rail transport status across the entire process — from loading at the departure station to unloading at the arrival station — where previously only limited information such as the cargo’s current location was available.

-Progressive enhancement of e-NX Visibility’s U.S. rail transport tracing capabilities

Rail transport in the United States has traditionally relied on trace data provided by shipping companies to ascertain the transport status of cargo once it has been unloaded at ports, so obtaining detailed transport history and real-time location information between the departure and arrival stations has proven challenging. The unavailability of timely information has also made it difficult to respond promptly to rail delays.

In January 2025, the NX Group introduced a system that enables real-time display of the current location of U.S. domestic rail shipments. Starting in October 2025, customers can directly view, on the “e-NX Visibility” screen, a more detailed event history for U.S. domestic rail shipments, including train departure and arrival times and cargo loading and unloading times.

-Features offered by new functions

By using a container number or a bill of lading (B/L) number as a key to search transport status information, a shipment’s entire transport history from loading at the departure station to unloading at the arrival station can be displayed chronologically in a timely manner. The system’s data covers the time from the train’s arrival to the completion of loading at the departure station, the arrival and departure times at intermediate stations, the time the train arrives at the unloading station and the time until unloading is completed. This enables customers to monitor the status of their cargo on the e-NX Visibility screen in a timely and accurate fashion.

The NX Group is accelerating the digital transformation of international transport operations using information and digital technology to help customers visualize and optimize their full supply chains. This recent expansion of the Group’s U.S. domestic rail transport trace capabilities will permit greater transparency and faster decision-making in global logistics as the Group continues providing new value to its customers around the world.

About the NX Group:

