OPPO Unveils the Find X9 Series Globally, Redefining the Premium Smartphone Experience

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – OPPO’s global launch of the Find X9 Series reinforces its continued commitment to the high-end segment.

This move coincides with the brand’s global user base exceeding 740 million, reflecting its success in engaging new generations through user-centric innovation.

“OPPO is advancing its brand and user experience with a clear focus on the new generation of global users,” said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO of OPPO. “The new generation is defining the future of premium smartphones — they seek a complete experience that integrates imaging, AI, battery life, and connectivity. With Find X9 Series, OPPO aims to lead the new era of mobile imaging and set a new benchmark for camera flagships, marking a new chapter in our premium smartphone and innovation journey.”

Ling LIU, Overseas CMO of OPPO



Fueling Premium Market Momentum through Product Innovation

OPPO’s sustained momentum in the premium market is clearly reflected in recent data from Counterpoint Research, which shows the brand’s average selling price (ASP) surged by 14% year-on-year in Q2 2025. This is the fastest growth rate among all leading smartphone brands.

OPPO sustains product innovation by deeply understanding the needs of a new generation of consumers worldwide. According to IDC, the rising demand from young users is reshaping the technical roadmap of the mid-to-high-end market. In response, OPPO has integrated cutting-edge imaging systems, AI-powered features, long-lasting battery performance, and seamless cross-device connectivity into its products. This addresses the specific needs that are defining the next generation of mobile experiences.

Equipped with these comprehensive capabilities, Find X9 Series empowers today’s creators by turning the smartphone into a true content studio. Find X9 Pro’s 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera delivers exceptional clarity in every scenario – from live concerts to night cityscapes, ensuring users never miss a moment.

ColorOS 16 further enhances the experience with intuitive AI features. AI Portrait Glow optimizes lighting conditions for professional-grade portrait results, while AI Mind Space helps users organize ideas and inspiration effortlessly. Meanwhile, advanced privacy protection ensures user data remains secure.

More than just a smartphone, Find X9 Series embodies OPPO’s commitment to empowering creators, providing the advanced tools they need to create and express every moment in their own way.

OPPO Find X9 Series

Reimagining Retail Service for the New Generation

Going beyond its product innovation, OPPO has reimagined the retail experience. By embedding immersive display and customized service into its retail stores, offering new opportunities for users to connect directly with the brand. Online, OPPO is strengthening its global e-commerce presence across platforms favored by the new generation of shoppers, such as integrated TikTok storefronts and livestreaming, creating a seamless experience from discovery to purchase.

Immersive Display in OPPO Retail Stores

“Make Your Moment” with the New Generation

The brand slogan of “Make Your Moment” extends to OPPO’s partnerships. As the Official Smartphone Product Partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO elevates the fan experience with its cutting-edge imaging technology.

As part of the second chapter of the Culture in a Shot initiative, OPPO partners with Discovery to launch the campaign Every Culture Finds Its Stage. The journey continues through Spain, Mexico, and Thailand, capturing cultural performances on stage through OPPO Find X9 series, and encouraging creators worldwide to share their cultural moments.

OPPO and Discovery Channel partner to capture the cultural moments with OPPO Find X9 Series.

This spirit of co-creating with the new generation is further brought to life by OPPO Creation Ambassador, Ollie, who shares cutting-edge technologies, product experiences, and cultural stories with users through OPPO devices.

Ollie, OPPO Creation Ambassador

The OPPO Photography Awards 2025 invite creators around the world to capture and share the beauty of life through their lenses. The contest has already received over 15.4 million submissions from 78 countries, with the invitation still open until the November 20 deadline for creators worldwide to share their perspectives.

OPPO Photography Awards 2025

Guided by its user-centric strategy, OPPO will continue delivering high-quality products and services to global users, leveraging technological innovation and deep market insights to redefine the premium smartphone experience.

Hashtag: #OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.