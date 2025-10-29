PHOMI’s Green Building Innovations Dominate 138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 138th Canton Fair, an important window for observing China’s foreign trade trends, has successfully drawn to a close. At this globally-renowned event, PHOMI made a striking appearance with an array of its core products of all-scenario, sustainable building materials.

Eye-catching Core Product Lines with Prominent All-scenario Competitiveness

During the fair, PHOMI’s three key products comprehensively covered the “ceiling, floor, and wall” application scenarios both indoors and outdoors, becoming a major highlight at the venue.

Among them, the eDisplay Curtain stood out as the “star product” of the fair. With its stunning visual appeal, multi-functionality, and commitment to green design, it clinched the Gold Award of the Canton Fair Design Innovation Award (CF Award). Its convenient modular installation and low-carbon and environmentally friendly advantages attracted numerous on-site buyers’ inquiries, fully demonstrating the product’s innovative value and market recognition in the field of architectural decoration.

The eBIPV (eSolarFacade) innovatively integrates photovoltaic power generation technology within the function of building curtain walls. While meeting architectural decoration requirements, it achieves energy self-sufficiency, providing an “aesthetic + energy-saving” integrated solution for greener architecture, and aligning closely with the global trend of low-carbon development.

PHOMI’s self-developed eCovering strictly adheres to the national Class A fire protection standard. It combines the characteristics of low-carbon properties throughout its entire life cycle and features high durability, making it widely applicable in indoor wall and floor scenarios. This provides a dual protection for both the safety and environmental performance of buildings.

It is reported that these three series of products worked in synergy, forming an all-scenario coverage capability that spans interior decoration to exterior curtain walls, and from functional requirements to aesthetic design.

Global Attention Focused, and On-site Cooperation Boomed

The reporter observed at the Canton Fair site that PHOMI’s booth was continuously crowded with visitors. Participants from all over the world showed a strong interest in PHOMI’s sustainable building materials.

In one corner of the booth, representatives from PHOMI’s in-house operation centers were engaged in lively discussions with teams from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, India, and other countries. They conducted in-depth explorations on aspects such as the characteristics of new products, market applications, and cooperation models. They frequently took notes on the materials, and the on-site atmosphere was extremely lively. Multiple in-depth cooperation intentions for new products were initially reached.

On the other side of the booth, the signing area was also a hive of activity. Representatives of engineering contractors from countries such as Bulgaria, Ecuador, and Nigeria, after carefully learning about the product performance and advantages, did not hesitate to sign cooperation agreements on the spot and placed orders. These orders covered building projects of different scales and types, fully reflecting the adaptability and competitiveness of PHOMI’s products in the global market.

