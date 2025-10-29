Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Arrives in Singapore: A New Unparalleled Residential Landmark

Asia’s Most Anticipated Ultra-Luxury Address Launches to Singapore Market



STUTTGART, GERMANY / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2025 – When automotive excellence meets residential innovation, something extraordinary emerges. Porsche Design Tower Bangkok—Asia’s first and the world’s third Porsche Design Tower—is set to unveil its exclusive Singapore preview on 5 November 2025 at Porsche Studio Singapore. Hosted by Ananda Development, in collaboration with Robb Report Singapore and Arcadia Consulting, this private showcase invites Singapore’s elite investors and collectors to discover where passion and design converge.

A Statement Piece Beyond Residence

The iconic project features 22 exclusive ‘Sky Villas’—each offering expansive living areas ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters. At the heart of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok also lies the innovative concept of Passion Spaces–an ultimate luxury garage connected directly to each residence via private lift. For Singaporean enthusiasts seeking expansive spaces for their lifestyle pursuits, these personalized sanctuaries ranging from 107 to 312 square meters transcend traditional parking to become personal automotive museum. More than a showcase for meticulously curated car collections, the Passion Spaces can be customized into a sophisticated venue for exclusive gatherings, or simply a personal getaway.

The Prestige of Ownership

Located near the vibrant Thong Lor district, a prestigious and affluent neighborhood, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok mirrors the cosmopolitan convenience Singaporean residents cherish—world-class dining, luxury retail, and efficient transit connections—offering a unique lifestyle while allowing residents to indulge in truly expansive living spaces. The Porsche Design philosophy embodies extraordinary precision, technological innovation, and puristic design. These principles, evident in every detail of the tower, ensure that residents experience not just exclusivity, but statement craftsmanship. Beyond mere property, they are securing a piece of global design heritage that elevates residences to an iconic landmark.

Through a strategic collaboration with Robb Report Singapore and Arcadia Consulting, Singapore’s most discerning investors will receive privileged access to detailed architectural presentations and intimate conversations with the development’s creative visionaries, alongside the opportunity to schedule private viewings at ‘Black Box’ sales gallery—an immersive show unit experience in Bangkok that brings the vision of the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to life.

The exclusive Singapore showcase on 5 November marks the beginning of an exceptional journey. For detailed project information or to schedule a private appointment, visit pdtowerbangkok.com.

Hashtag: #PorscheDesignTowerBangkok

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Porsche Design

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store ( porsche-design.com).