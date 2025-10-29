Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort Unveils New Suite Experience with Sofa Beds

The upgraded suites now welcome up to four guests, offering enhanced flexibility and comfort for family and friends traveling together.

KUTA, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort introduces its enhanced the suite room experience, featuring upgraded suites thoughtfully designed for families and small groups of friends who value both space and connection. Each suite now includes sofa beds, allowing up to four guests to stay comfortably in one room. The refreshed suites blend modern design with coastal elegance, offering generous living areas and private balconies with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. Every element, from intuitive amenities to refined finishes has been curated to ensure a relaxed and seamless stay. Guests can make the most of their experience with daily buffet breakfast at Daily Social, rejuvenating spa and massage treatments at Shine Spa, and all-day dining across the resort’s outlets, each offering an array of tempting culinary experiences to savor throughout the day. From signature local flavors to international favorites, every meal is designed to delight. To complete the stay, a variety of resort activities including Balinese cultural workshops, yoga sessions, and creative programs for all ages ensure that every guest stay entertained and inspired from sunrise to sunset.



1 Bedroom Larger Family Suite, 1 King, Sofa Bed, Garden View, Garden Level, Terrace (Larger Family Suite) at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Aside from the enhanced suite design, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort also includes this new sofa bed feature in its special offer the Family Suite Experience, created for those who wish to enjoy a more comfortable and engaging stay. Perfect for families eager to explore more together, this offer combines spacious accommodations with meaningful inclusions that make every moment effortless and memorable.

Enjoy the best rate guaranteed as a Marriott Bonvoy member, starting from IDR 4,100,000++ per room per night. Designed for families and friends seeking space, comfort, and connection, The Suite Experience offers thoughtful inclusions to make every stay truly effortless:

Daily buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children below 12 years old

Jewelry Box Afternoon Tea for 2 people

One-time complimentary minibar amenities

Children under 9 dine free (from the children’s menu when accompanied by a paying adult)

15% savings on Food & Beverage, including Sunday Brunch at Daily Social

Special family room setup available upon request

Exclusive local souvenir

VIP amenities for added comfort

Access to over 20 complimentary all-ages activities, from cultural workshops to yoga sessions

Access to kid’s club at PlayHouse

“The addition of sofa beds provides the flexibility our guests are looking for,” said Ashley Lai, Cluster General Manager, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort and Aloft Bali Kuta. “It’s a simple enhancement that makes a meaningful difference for families and small groups who want to stay and unwind together.”

Located in the heart of Kuta with direct access to Beachwalk Mall, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort continues to offer an inviting balance of comfort, connection, and coastal sophistication for today’s travelers. To book, guests may enter the Promotional Code A1475 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when reserving online, or call +62 361 846 5555 and mention the code. Follow social media @sheratonkuta for the latest updates.

