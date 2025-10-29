The reunification of the motherland is inevitable and irresistible: Global Times

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is the shared aspiration of all Chinese people and an essential part of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one and the same China. The trend toward national reunification is unstoppable, for it is determined by the timing, circumstances and moral righteousness of the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation. Reunification is not a matter of choice; it is an inevitability. In the course of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the Chinese people on both sides of the Straits are bound to resolve the Taiwan question as early as possible, achieve the complete reunification of the motherland and share the glory of national rejuvenation.

National reunification reflects the will of the people

Throughout thousands of years of Chinese history, reunification has always been the main trend of historical development. The Chinese nation, having written a glorious history and created a splendid civilization, has come to a deep understanding of the historical law that “unity brings strength while division leads to chaos.” It has also developed a shared value orientation toward the pursuit of “grand unity.” Since the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1279-1368) dynasties, Taiwan has been part of a unified multiethnic state for most of its history. Even during the 50 years of Japan’s illegal occupation, the armed and unarmed resistance of Taiwan compatriots against Japanese colonial rule never ceased. Tens of thousands of Taiwan residents, inspired by the belief that “to save Taiwan, one must first save the motherland,” went to the Chinese mainland to join the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45). Ultimately, together with their mainland compatriots, they achieved the great victory of the war and Taiwan was restored to the motherland. This fully demonstrates that the people of Taiwan have a proud patriotic tradition. Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to the same Chinese nation – they are all Chinese. Completing national reunification is a long-cherished aspiration shared by all Chinese people. Supported by the wisdom and strength of over 1.4 billion Chinese people, the public will for national reunification is immensely solid, its foundation extraordinarily deep and its power incomparably strong.

Under the leadership and guidance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), cross-Straits relations have made tremendous progress over the past seven decades, especially since the state of isolation between the two sides was broken. Exchanges and cooperation across the Straits have become increasingly extensive, and people-to-people interactions have grown ever closer, bringing tangible benefits to compatriots on both sides, especially to those on the island of Taiwan. This fully proves that peace across the Straits benefits both sides and cooperation leads to a win-win outcome. The strong desire of compatriots on both sides to move closer together is something no force can suppress, while the historical trend of cross-Straits exchanges, interaction and integration is something no force can stop. The development of cross-Straits relations, particularly the wide-ranging policies and measures from the mainland that benefit Taiwan compatriots, accords with the heartfelt wishes of the vast majority of the residents in Taiwan and has shaped mainstream public opinion on the island that calls for peace, development, exchange and cooperation.

In the great process of achieving China’s complete national reunification, the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces are nothing more than ants trying to shake a tree or mantises attempting to stop a chariot. The 23 million Taiwan compatriots are all members of the Chinese nation – they are all Chinese. The “Taiwan independence” separatists have vigorously promoted “de-Sinicization” and “incremental independence,” deceiving the residents of Taiwan, especially poisoning the younger generation, and creating a “separatist consciousness” in Taiwan society. This has gravely corrupted the spiritual well-being of Taiwan compatriots. Disregarding the fate of the residents of Taiwan and the future of Taiwan’s development, the “Taiwan independence” forces have gone so far as to drag the whole society into serving their own selfish political interests, bringing grave disasters to Taiwan and jeopardizing its future. This harms the shared interests of compatriots on both sides of the Straits and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. Ultimately, they will be judged and punished by history and by the people.

National reunification is a just cause

Since 1949, the CPC has steadfastly regarded resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland as a historic mission to which it is unswervingly committed. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has firmly grasped the historical position and mission of work related to Taiwan, steered the course of cross-Straits relations, and shaped the irreversible trend toward national reunification. In the new era and on the new journey, the CPC has dedicated itself to achieving lasting greatness for the Chinese nation. In advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization, it will unswervingly promote the reunification of the motherland.

National reunification is a strong expression of the collective will of all Chinese people. Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese people on both sides of the Straits; it can and must be decided jointly by the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots. This stems not only from deep national sentiment, but also from the sovereign right of the state. Differences in systems cannot change the objective fact that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one country and one nation. External interference cannot stop the historic trend toward national reunification. Reunification serves the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and is the greatest guarantee for the well-being of Taiwan compatriots.

Taiwan’s return to China is an integral part of the post-World War II international order, and supporting China’s reunification is an inherent requirement for upholding the authority of international law and maintaining the postwar international order. Eighty years ago, the Chinese people fought bravely and won the great victory of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. Now, China remains committed to safeguarding the postwar international order and will never allow historical tragedies to repeat.

Safeguarding national unity and territorial integrity is a fundamental principle of international law and a basic right of every sovereign state. The one-China principle is a widely recognized consensus in the international community and a fundamental norm governing international relations. The global community broadly understands and supports the Chinese people’s just cause of completing national reunification. From the perspective of international justice, the Chinese people’s effort to resolve the Taiwan question concerns upholding the principles of the UN Charter and aligns with the global trend toward progress and justice.

China’s reunification is inevitable, which is determined by the postwar international order and supported by the overwhelming majority of countries that stand on the side of human civilization and progress. No matter how external forces attempt to create disturbances, the historical trend of China’s eventual and inevitable reunification cannot be stopped.

National reunification is an unstoppable trend

General Secretary Xi Jinping has profoundly pointed out: “The Taiwan question arose as a result of weakness and chaos in our nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.” The key factor determining the direction of cross-Straits relations is the development and progress of the motherland. After decades of development, the economic strength, technological capabilities, military power, cultural and soft power, and overall national strength of the motherland have significantly increased, leading to a marked rise in its international status and influence, bringing it ever closer to the center of the world stage. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and the cause of national reunification is entering a new historical phase. The advantages and conditions of the motherland’s development continue to transform into the ability and motivation to promote reunification, which will foster ongoing social exchanges and integration across the Straits, deepen the interests and emotional connections of compatriots on both sides, and enhance a shared national, cultural, and state identity, guiding cross-Straits relations toward reunification. The strength of the motherland determines that “Taiwan independence” is a dead end and that reunification is irresistible; it also determines that external interference will not succeed and that “relying on external forces to seek independence” will fail. There is only one path for Taiwan, and that is to move toward complete national reunification.

The Chinese nation will certainly reunify as it grows stronger, and a reunified nation will be even stronger. From the perspective of the comparison of strength across the Taiwan Straits and the evolving trends in the international landscape, it will increasingly favor the just cause supporting reunification. If both sides of the Straits sit down to talk and come up with a reasonable “two systems” proposal for Taiwan, not only will Taiwan’s existing social system be fully respected and achieve a high degree of autonomy, but Taiwan compatriots will also be able to participate more broadly in national governance and international affairs. Together with their mainland compatriots, they will take charge of their own destiny, realizing their ideals of governing the country and ensuring peace. As Sun Yat-sen once said: “Unification is the hope of all Chinese nationals. If China can be unified, all Chinese will enjoy a happy life; if it can’t, all will suffer.”

No mountain can stop the surging flow of the mighty river. The reunification of both sides of the Taiwan Straits is not only a historical conclusion and a legal inevitability, but also the will of the people and the essence of righteousness. It is an unstoppable and irreversible tide of the times. The historical wheel of national reunification and national rejuvenation is rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved and certainly can be achieved!