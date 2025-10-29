Third International Conference on Fashion and Sustainability yields significant outcomes

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:



The third International Conference on Fashion and Sustainability (ICFS 2025) opens at Wuhan Textile University on Oct 17. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The third International Conference on Fashion and Sustainability (ICFS 2025) commenced at Wuhan Textile University (WTU) on Oct 27 and will continue through Oct 29.

The event brought together leading scholars and industry pioneers from countries including China, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Participants delved into the transformative effects of technology on design, production, and education, with a focus on key topics such as “Material Innovation”, “Smart Wearables”, and “Sustainable Design”.

Professor Xu Weilin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Party secretary of WTU, emphasized the importance of advanced technologies such as new textile materials, eco-friendly dyeing techniques, and plant-based dyes in enhancing fashion design. He discussed how integrating sustainable techniques with waste textiles is crucial for building a green industry ecosystem.

Professor Savvas Vassiliadis from the University of West Attica, Greece, addressed the challenges that smart textiles and energy harvesting technologies present to fashion design.

Professor Raul Fangueiro from the University of Minho, Portugal, focused on redefining the value of natural waste. He shared how to convert agricultural by-products, such as banana and pineapple leaves, as well as marine waste algae, into high-value fiber materials using biological and physical technologies.

Professor Patsy Perry from Manchester Metropolitan University, UK, explored the challenges of sustainability and craftsmanship within luxury brands.

Professor Tao Hui, head of the School of Fashion at WTU, highlighted the importance of transcending regional boundaries in fashion education to develop a curriculum with a diverse cultural perspective.

The conference provided a comprehensive platform featuring high-level dialogues, academic discussions, cultural experiences, and exhibitions of innovative achievements. Key highlights included a special “Belt and Road” forum focused on collaboration, three parallel sessions, and a sustainable design education workshop.

Participants reached valuable consensus that offer new insights and paths forward for the green transformation of the apparel industry.