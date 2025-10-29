WALOVI’s International Cans Launch in Saudi Arabia at Fortune Global Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 26th, Wanglaoji, a leading Chinese natural plant beverage brand, premiered its WALOVI International Cans in Saudi Arabia during the Fortune Global Forum held in Riyadh. This debut marks the international can series’ inaugural entry into the Middle Eastern market since its initial launch in August, representing a pivotal step in Wanglaoji’s global expansion strategy within the region.

In February of this year, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited conducted a market survey in Saudi Arabia, and Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., entered into a partnership with Aiduk Transportation and Storage Company, unveiling the “WALOVI” logo and Arabic packaging. Over the past eight months, they have collaborated closely on legal compliance, market development, and brand promotion, actively facilitating the product’s entry into the Middle East.

Now, leveraging the high-potential platform of the Fortune Global Forum, Wanglaoji officially launched WALOVI’s International Cans in Saudi Arabia, hosting a tasting and roundtable discussion. The launch fully conveyed the brand’s core values of “natural health” and its unique oriental aesthetic design, earning high praise from attendees.

The WALOVI’s international cans showcase a unique oriental aesthetic. Four varieties are available: Classic (Ruby Roselle can), No-sugar (Dawn Orange can), Plain (Golden Glaze can), and Bubble (Misty Blue can), balancing taste diversity with cultural identity.

“We look forward to working with more partners in the Middle East to bring healthy beverages originating from the East to a wider world,” said Cheng Hongjin, Vice General Manager of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, at the event, expressing confidence in WALOVI ‘s development prospects in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

According to Frost & Sullivan, WALOVI has ranked first in global plant beverage sales for five consecutive years. Domestically, it holds nearly 50% of the plant drink market share. Over the past decade, the brand’s overseas market presence has expanded 6.5-fold, with an annual compound growth rate exceeding 25%.

It is reported that WALOVI will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strong consumer power and advantageous geographical location as a hub in the Gulf region to fully leverage its influence and continue to advance its strategic layout in the Middle East market. Through each can of its beverage, WALOVI will integrate its oriental health philosophy into the daily lives of local consumers, providing sustainable health options for the world.