Hong Kong Country Club Elevates City’s Tennis Scene: ITF World Masters Tour MT700

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and hosted in partnership with the Hong Kong, China Veterans’ Tennis Association and the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA), the Country Club ITF World Tennis Masters Tour 2025 will take place at the Hong Kong Country Club from 27 October to 9 November 2025.



Besides the world-class tennis action, the ITF World Masters Tennis Community Event was also held at the Hong Kong Country Club, featuring two tennis clinics led by Australian Glenn Busby, former ITF world champion and current Men’s 65+ singles No. 1. The clinics were aimed at inspiring young local players and disabled athletes across Hong Kong as part of the Hong Kong Country Club’s community outreach programme, designed to make tennis more accessible and to nurture the next generation of athletes in Hong Kong. Busby said, “I’m delighted to be in Hong Kong and have already experienced the spectacular evening harbour view and sampled some of the amazing cuisine. I particularly enjoyed meeting local wheelchair athletes at Sunday’s clinic; the energy and enthusiasm were inspiring. I’m looking forward to competing at the Hong Kong Country Club.”

Since 2018, the Hong Kong Country Club has proudly supported the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour The tournament was recently elevated from MT400 status to MT700, and is one of only four MT700 events across Asia, marking a historic milestone as the highest-graded senior tennis tournament ever held in Hong Kong. The elevation highlights both the tournament’s international prestige and Hong Kong’s growing status as a global sporting hub, attracting elite masters-level players (aged 45 to 75+) from around the world, providing a competitive platform to challenge each other and compete for a total prize pool of $504,000 HKD.

Besides the world-class tennis action, the ITF World Masters Tennis Community Event was also held at the Hong Kong Country Club, featuring two tennis clinics led by Australian Glenn Busby, former ITF world champion and current Men’s 65+ singles No. 1. The clinics were aimed at inspiring young local players and disabled athletes across Hong Kong as part of the Hong Kong Country Club’s community outreach programme, designed to make tennis more accessible and to nurture the next generation of athletes in Hong Kong.

Mrs Delaine Chan, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Country Club, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Glenn Busby for his generous contribution, “We sincerely thank Glenn Busby for his selfless dedication, valuable time, and passion for the Hong Kong sporting community,” she said. “The Hong Kong Country Club is committed to giving back to the community and, through events like this, we demonstrate our belief that sports , and especially tennis, should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. We aim to create a unique experience for visiting players and to welcoming the general public to cheer them.”

The ITF Masters Tour, continues through 9 November, and will feature over 400 players from around the world. Admission is free, and spectators can enjoy complimentary happy hours on selected days.