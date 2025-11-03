Hankook GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire Delivers Under Pressure in Valencia

Four-day pre-season testing successfully completed at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain

Proven GEN3 Evo iON Race tire maintains championship-level grip and consistent lap times

Drivers completed six test sessions over four days, showcasing pace and consistency while refining race strategies for Season 12

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pre-season testing for Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereafter Formula E) came to a successful close at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, with Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group, once again supplying the GEN3 Evo iON Race tire as Formula E’s exclusive technology partner.



Formula E Season 12 Valencia Pre-Season Testing race highlight

Over four days of running on the 3.376 km race track, teams and drivers collected valuable data while reaffirming the strong performance trends established with the Hankook GEN3 Evo iON Race tire last season.

Over four days of running across six official sessions, 20 drivers from 10 teams demonstrated their skills while fine-tuning race strategies – reaffirming the Hankook GEN3 Evo iON Race tire’s reliability throughout the test program. From qualifying simulations to full-distance race runs, tire performance remained stable and predictable, allowing engineers to refine car setups and energy strategies ahead of the São Paulo opener in December.

Now entering its second season of competition, the GEN3 Evo iON Race continues to earn trust from teams. Drivers reported familiar levels of grip and stability, while engineers highlighted its consistent data feedback as a foundation for pushing car optimization further. With sustainable materials making up 35% of its construction, the tire continues to balance competitive performance with Formula E’s environmental commitments.

Maximilian Günther of DS PENSKE commented, “After a full season with these tires, we now understand the tire much better and know what to expect when pushing the car. The consistency gave us confidence in all test sessions, helping us refine setups and race strategies heading into the new season.”

Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport, added, “This Valencia test is not about unveiling something new; rather, it is a confirmation that what we developed together with Formula E continues to deliver across varying conditions. Having proven itself across a full championship, the tire offers drivers confidence in the consistency of the data they receive as they prepare for Season 12.”

The test program also included Formula E’s Women’s Test, held on October 31, offering female drivers the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the same Gen3 Evo machinery used by the current Formula E grid. Continuing the initiative from previous seasons, Formula E also hosted its “Girls on Track” program, giving local female students hands-on exposure to motorsport through talks, workshops, and interactive learning sessions. Together, these programs reinforce Formula E’s commitment to diversity and the development of future talent — values that Hankook continues to support as part of its global motorsport strategy.

Season 12 will see Formula E embark on an ambitious calendar: 17 rounds across 11 cities worldwide, from the season-opening São Paulo E-Prix this December to the London finale in August 2026. Leading global manufacturers such as Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Stellantis, Citroen, Mahindra, and Lola Cars will battle for championship glory in what promises to be one of the most competitive seasons yet.

