TMC Life Sciences Poised for Growth Through Strategic Partnerships and Value-Based Care

TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS) remains on track for continued growth in FY2026, following a resilient FY2025 performance anchored by a commitment to clinical excellence, renewed engagement with insurance and corporate partners, strengthened marketing and branding initiatives, cost optimisation, and growing medical tourism interest.

At the Group’s 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, Chairman YBhg. Dato’ Sri Mohd Mokhtar bin Mohd Shariff noted that TMCLS delivered a stable performance in FY2025, with a notable improvement in the final quarter, reflecting the success of key initiatives implemented during the year. Revenue was stable at RM345.5 million (0.3% reduction from FY2024), reflecting resilience despite insurance-related headwinds. Profit before taxation stood at RM7.1 million, while profit after tax was RM3.6 million, amidst ongoing headwinds in the healthcare sector. The period was affected by heightened pricing pressure from private insurers and corporate payors, constrained premium growth across the insurance market, and delisting from certain insurance panels, resulting in higher discount provisions and margin compression for private hospitals.

“FY2025 was a year of steady progress and strategic consolidation, culminating in a strong rebound and sustained positive momentum. Our continued focus on community-centric service approach, clinical excellence, and medical tourism positions the Group to capture opportunities in emerging healthcare markets and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” said the Group Chairman.

Demonstrating the Group’s resilience and commitment to shareholder value, the Board has proposed a single-tier final dividend of 0.1863 sen per ordinary share.

Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara Strengthens Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

Underlining its drive to elevate healthcare services, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) achieved several key milestones in FY2025, with the strategic partnership with OncoCare Medical Malaysia being one of them. This collaboration brings together leading oncologists and supportive care specialists under one state-of-the-art cancer care facility, offering patients personalised treatment plans tailored to their individual needs.

THKD continues to deepen engagement with payors, corporates, and international partners, reinforcing its position as a trusted healthcare provider and driving sustainable growth and long-term value creation for patients and stakeholders alike.

Thomson Fertility Broadens and Elevates Services

In FY2025, Thomson Fertility (TF) strengthened its position as a leader in reproductive medicine following its rebranding from TMC Fertility. Emphasising a holistic and patient-centred approach to women’s health, TF launched EndoCare@Thomson, a dedicated centre providing comprehensive care for women affected by endometriosis (a condition where womb-like tissue grows outside the womb, causing pain and fertility issues), while also equipping primary care providers with early diagnostic knowledge through education.

TF further reinforced its reputation for clinical innovation by achieving Malaysia’s first live birth through the combined use of the Optimal Receptivity Assay (ORA) and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a milestone that offers renewed hope to patients facing infertility challenges.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

Construction of Thomson Hospital Iskandariah in Johor is set to commence in the first half of 2026, marking the Group’s next major expansion milestone. The new hospital will cater to Johor’s growing population and rising demand for high-quality, accessible healthcare services.

Our expansion into Johor with Thomson Hospital Iskandariah represents more than physical growth, it reflects our vision to deliver world-class, value-based care closer to communities,” said Dato’ Dr Adzuan Rahman, Group CEO of TMCLS. “As the Johor–Singapore SEZ gains momentum, TMCLS is well-positioned to participate in this regional growth, driving sustainable financial performance while turning progress into real value for our patients, people, and partners. With capable teams and a clear vision, we’re ready for the next leap forward.”

Looking ahead, TMCLS remains focused on strengthening its position as a trusted and forward-looking healthcare group. Guided by its strategy of strategic partnerships, expanding international patient pipelines, and advancing clinical excellence, the Group is well-positioned to sustain its competitive edge while continuing to enhance the quality and depth of its clinical services.

About TMC Life Sciences Berhad

TMC Life Sciences Berhad (“TMCLS”) is one of Malaysia’s fastest growing healthcare groups. Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad since 2005, the Group is committed to becoming the “Integrated Healthcare System of Choice in Southeast Asia”, offering high-quality, value-based care to its patients and customers. In 2024, TMCLS was listed in the Financial Times’ High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024. TMCLS’ diverse portfolio includes Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, Thomson Fertility, TMC Care Pharmacy and Thomson TCM.