Toshiba Launches S300 AI Surveillance HDD for AI-driven Video Applications

– The new high-capacity, high-performance storage is purpose-built for the demands of modern AI-enabled surveillance systems –

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (Toshiba) has introduced S300 AI, a new generation of surveillance hard disk drives (HDDs) engineered for the requirements of modern artificial intelligence (AI) driven video applications. Purpose-built for high-resolution video capture, analysis, and storage, S300 AI delivers higher capacities, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade durability to meet the demands of AI surveillance workloads.



Toshiba S300 AI Launch

Available in capacities from 8TB[1] to 24TB, S300 AI supports large-scale, continuous recording and retention for AI video analytics servers and storage, centralised surveillance data storage systems, video archive and recovery infrastructure, and multi-bay Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) setups. This combination of scale, speed, and endurance makes it an effective solution for storing and processing the vast volumes of video and analytical data generated by AI-enabled surveillance systems.

“The surveillance market is rapidly evolving, with AI analytics driving new requirements for storage performance, capacity, and reliability,” said Noriaki Katakura, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation. “With S300 AI, Toshiba continues to expand and tailor its HDD range to meet these demands — delivering higher capacities, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade durability purpose-built for AI workloads.”

Optimised Performance for AI Workloads

S300 AI is tuned to handle the additional random access introduced by AI workloads, ensuring rapid video data retrieval for precise real-time AI analytics and insights.

High Scalability for Modern Surveillance

S300 AI supports up to 64 high-resolution camera streams[2] and up to an additional 32 AI streams, enabling easy scaling to meet evolving AI-driven surveillance requirements. Its large capacities and optimised design make it a fitting choice for continuous recording across a wide range of commercial and infrastructure sectors, including transportation, manufacturing, smart city projects, healthcare and nursing care, finance, and logistics.

Enterprise-grade Reliability

With an annual workload rating of 550TB[3] and a mean time to failure (MTTF) of up to 2.5 million hours[4], S300 AI is built to operate 24/7 in mission-critical environments. Furthermore, Toshiba backs the hard disk drives with a 5-year limited warranty, underscoring their durability and their suitability for the most demanding surveillance applications.

The 8TB and 10TB capacities of S300 AI will be available starting this month, with 14TB, 16TB, 18TB, 20TB, 22TB, and 24TB capacities following in Q1 2026[5].

For more information about the next-generation Toshiba S300 AI Surveillance Series, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/storage/product/internal-specialty/surveillance/articles/s300-ai.html

For more information on Toshiba’s full line of HDD storage products, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products.html

