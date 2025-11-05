Osome Named Among Singapore’s Top Fintech Companies 2026

– Recognition in Enterprise Fintech underscores Osome’s leadership in AI-enabled, expert-backed business management solutions –

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Osome , an AI-enabled business management platform, has been recognised in the Enterprise Fintech category of the inaugural Singapore’s Top Fintech Companies 2026, an honours list of companies committed to excellence, innovation, and overall impact in the Fintech industry.



The Singapore’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, developed by Tech in Asia in collaboration with data firm Statista, evaluates Singapore-based Fintech companies based on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment-specific KPIs. The inaugural ranking recognised 95 companies in Singapore across seven different market segments.

Since its founding, Osome has focused on supporting founders and their vision of growth, helping them overcome the burden of financial administrative tasks. Over the last two years, Osome has transformed customers’ experiences with an AI-enabled platform while maintaining its human touch. Through these improvements, Osome enables business owners to focus on customers, gain clearer visibility into their financials, and strengthen both growth and investor reporting.

“Every Osome experience combines human expertise with technology,” added Tamas Gögge, Chief Product Officer of Osome. “We are committed to empowering founders through technology and expert support. Our AI-enabled platform is constantly enhanced to provide entrepreneurs with greater visibility and control over their business performance, enabling informed decision-making in real time.”

“Osome has been like a constructive partner for us. They keep our finances sharp, allowing us to focus on building our business. Their collaborative and supportive approach makes a real difference and seeing them recognised in this list feels like a win for every founder who relies on them to stay sane and scale smart,” said Gitesh Athavale, co-founder of ZOQQ Pte Ltd, an Osome customer.

Another customer, Arjun Abraham Zacharria, Founder & CEO, EximPe, said: “Osome has been a game-changer for EximPe. Their AI-enabled platform, combined with expert support, has streamlined our financial and administrative processes, allowing us to focus more on growth. We are happy to have Osome as a trusted partner on our journey.”

Osome has expanded its capabilities across the world’s financial hubs, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. We are committed to enabling founders to manage and grow their businesses in the digital age. In each hub, we support, enable and empower founders through our ecosystem, creating offerings that deliver a win-win for both Osome and our partners.

Osome is an AI-enabled business management platform that blends intuitive digital tools with expert local guidance to reduce customers’ administrative burdens. Since 2017, it has supported over 30,000 companies in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and the United Kingdom on their growth journeys with incorporation, accounting, and corporate secretarial services. It has established a presence in the United Arab Emirates with various specialised services. To date, Osome has processed over 5 million financial documents and generated more than 100,000 months of financial reporting.