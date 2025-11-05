Xinhua Silk Road: Fujian’s Nanping and Fuzhou deepen “mountain-sea cooperation” for shared development

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The photo shows the exterior view of the “Wuyi Landscape” agricultural and speciality products exhibition center in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province.



Fujian’s Nanping and Fuzhou are deepening their “mountain-sea cooperation” to advance coordinated regional development, with fruitful results seen across industry, culture, transport and ecology.

Since the partnership began, both sides have leveraged complementary strengths and refined collaboration mechanisms. 30 government departments and state-owned enterprises have signed cooperation agreements, while joint efforts in tourism, education, and logistics have flourished.

In Fuzhou, the “Wuyi Landscape” agricultural and speciality products exhibition center, opened in 2024, has become a vibrant showcase of Nanping’s tea and agricultural products, hosting over 30 cultural events and attracting about 17,000 visitors.

Educational ties are expanding as well. Under the 2024 cooperation framework, more than 23,000 Fuzhou students have participated in study tours in Nanping, experiencing the region’s rich ecological and cultural heritage. Joint programs are also strengthening teacher training and vocational education.

Industrial collaboration between Fuzhou and Nanping continues to deepen. The two cities are jointly advancing the Minjiang River shipping route to build an efficient logistics network that lowers costs and enhances competitiveness.

To date, 32 cooperative investment projects worth 8.4 billion yuan have been signed, injecting new momentum into the province’s high-quality development. The growing “mountain-sea cooperation” is becoming a model of coordinated progress in the new era.

