TP Honored with Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Leveraging AI to Transform Sales Solutions

Recognition reflects its success in redefining global CX outsourcing through innovation, strategy, and performance excellence.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan has recognized global digital business services leader TP with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Industry for its AI-enabled Revenue-as-a-Service sales solution.

Frost & Sullivan’s independent analysis highlights TP’s ability to reimagine traditional sales and customer engagement models in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. As organizations worldwide adapt to changing customer expectations and increasing technological complexity, TP stands out for its commitment to driving performance through innovation, emotional intelligence, and a globally unified vision.

“TP Revenue-as-a-Service continues to set the benchmark for innovation and excellence within the global BPO CX Outsourcing market,” said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, CX at Frost & Sullivan. “Its AI-enabled platforms, data-driven hiring models, and immersive training programs demonstrate a clear understanding of client challenges and a forward-thinking approach to delivering measurable business outcomes.”

With over 47 years of experience in business sales and operations across more than 300 languages, TP has built an expansive global network of Revenue-as-a-Service sales hubs in Portugal, Spain, Colombia, Brazil, Canada, and Malaysia. The company’s strategy is centered on blending high-tech and high-touch approaches to enhance both B2B and B2C customer experiences.

The company’s proprietary platforms leverage artificial intelligence to optimize lead generation, streamline sales execution, and deliver actionable insights in real time. These innovations empower sales representatives to engage with precision, boosting conversion rates and accelerating the sales cycle for clients worldwide.

TP’s OnTarget recruiting methodology uses a statistical model to identify and hire top-performing sales professionals, while the TP Digital Marketing Academy equips account managers with the latest skills in digital marketing, client reporting, and consultative selling. Over 9,000 graduates have reached the Consultant level through this program, underscoring the company’s commitment to continuous learning and performance excellence.

“At TP, we help businesses grow with expert sales teams, smart automation, and deep industry know-how to create sales experiences that are effective, human, and built for modern B2B growth,” said Daniel Trueman, RaaS President at TP. “We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our efforts to redefine global sales enablement and help clients achieve sustainable growth.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award is presented each year to companies that show excellence in creating customer value, often by improving the return on investment their customers receive from a product or service. The award recognizes companies that implement strategies focusing on customer experience, technological innovation, and strategic product development.

