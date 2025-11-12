Bitrise Mobile Insights Report defines new benchmarks for app velocity and performance, and reveals how elite teams cut build times by 28%

Analysis of 10M+ Bitrise builds demonstrates how innovative teams release faster, what developer tools are gaining traction, and how engineering leaders can benchmark efficiency and accelerate app delivery.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bitrise, the leading DevOps platform for mobile, today released Bitrise Mobile Insights 2025, a comprehensive benchmarking report based on aggregated, anonymized data across 10M+ Bitrise builds over 3.5 years across its global customer base (January 2022–June 2025).

“Innovation is accelerating, user expectations are rising, and engineering teams face constant pressure to deliver,” said Barnabás Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “This report demonstrates how reducing friction empowers teams to deliver faster and with greater impact.”

Addressing the complexity of mobile development

The study reveals a striking paradox: while mobile CI pipelines have grown 23% more complex, leading teams have reduced build times by 28%. The report reveals the key trends shaping mobile development and gives teams the metrics they need to measure progress and improve performance.

“Mobile development is getting more complex and demanding,” said Arpad Kun, VP of Engineering and Infrastructure at Bitrise. “These insights give engineering teams the benchmarks they need to understand where they stand and where they should focus to level up.”

Speed without compromise. Mobile pipelines are growing in complexity, yet build times are 28% faster via automation and optimization strategies. Teams leveraging build caching saw median build times drop 25%, with the slowest builds improving by 30%.

Cross-platform gains momentum. 30% of Bitrise builds are now non-native, with React Native emerging as the leader, growing from 63% of all cross-platform builds in 2022 to 83% in 2025.

GitHub is strengthening its position as the source code management platform of choice, with 73% of Bitrise builds originating from its platform triggers, up 15% in three years.

Automated testing and distribution delivers faster release cycles. Top-performing teams using app release automation ship biweekly or faster (54%)

Xcode adoption as a competitive advantage. Leading teams adopt new Xcode releases in just 4 weeks, while laggards take 19-21 weeks, a critical gap when Apple spotlights apps using the latest OS features.

The hidden cost of flaky tests. Test flakiness is rising across the industry, with the proportion of teams experiencing any flakiness growing from 10% to 26%. However, teams using monitoring tools experience 25% fewer flaky reruns and maintain higher build success rates.

“The performance gap between leaders and laggards is widening. Teams that adopt delivery-efficiency practices early (like pipelines, caching, and release automation, etc.) are shipping twice as fast while handling significantly more complexity. This isn’t theoretical, we’ve analyzed millions of builds that prove small, strategic investments in your mobile pipeline compound into major competitive advantages,” said Kun.

Download the full report: www.bitrise.io/insights

About the report

Bitrise Mobile Insights 2025 analyzes aggregated, anonymized data from thousands of Bitrise customers to provide exclusive benchmarks to guide investment decisions and understand the mobile strategies delivering the greatest impact. Full report: www.bitrise.io/insights .

About Bitrise

Founded in 2014, Bitrise is the leading mobile DevOps platform empowering over 8,000 brands, including Shopify , TripAdvisor, and BuzzFeed. Bitrise unifies the tools, processes, and testing frameworks mobile teams need to build and ship world-class apps. The company is backed by Insight Partners, Open Ocean, Fiedler Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit bitrise.io .

Contact:

Ecology Media

press@ecologymedia.co.uk