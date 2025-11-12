China Mobile Completes Landing of Hong Kong Segment of SEA-H2X International Submarine Cable Project

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Mobile, the leading initiator and investor in the Southeast Asia-Hainan-Hong Kong (SEA-H2X) international submarine cable project, today announced the successful landing of the cable in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. As the landing party of the Hong Kong segment, China Mobile advanced and completed the landing smoothly. This marks a successful start to the construction of the Hong Kong segment of the SEA-H2X, indicating that construction of the segment has officially begun, with full system completion anticipated by the end of 2025.



The SEA-H2X international submarine cable spans approximately 6,000 kilometers, featuring eight trunk fiber pairs along the trunk and a system design capacity exceeding 200 Tbps. It connects Hainan, China, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. Employing industry-leading open cable access technology (Open Cable) with spectrum sharing capabilities, the project significantly boosts the overall network flexibility and access efficiency. It also incorporates advanced core submarine equipment to deliver ultra-high transmission capacity, while enhancing operational security, service configuration agility, and reliability in complex networking environments—fully addressing the high standards required for future international backbone communication networks.

As the project’s largest investor, China Mobile has invested in four trunk fiber pairs and several branch segments, securing at least 100 Tbps of dedicated bandwidth upon commissioning. The initiative complements China Mobile’s existing submarine cables, such as SJC, APG, and the SJC2 added in July this year, and will help to fully revitalize Asia-Pacific backbone connectivity. With a total of ten regional submarine routes now in place, China Mobile is able to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency, flexible, and reliable transmission solutions, establishing a world-class digital infrastructure for computing networks and providing superior digital services to customers across Asia-Pacific and the world.

As a significant digital infrastructure project, the SEA-H2X international submarine cable tightly connects the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area—represented by Hong Kong—with the Hainan Free Trade Port and major Southeast Asian hubs. The system not only fully leverages Hong Kong’s role as a strategic digital hub but also establishes a direct international ‘data artery’ from Hainan to Southeast Asia, enhancing coordinated regional development and supporting digital industry growth and international data center operations.

The SEA-H2X project has enabled China Mobile to continue solidifying its core strengths in digital communication in the Asia-Pacific region and elevate its overall competitiveness in global telecommunications. The initiative has laid a robust network foundation for the long-term growth of the regional digital economy and injected sustained impetus into worldwide digital interconnectivity.