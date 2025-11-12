Dah Sing Bank Launches Investor Confidence Index

Overall Optimism at 68 amongst Hong Kong Investors; Those with higher AUM exhibit higher confidence; Those with positive views expect an average gain of 7.9% in next 12 months



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2025 – Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the “Bank”) today announced the launch of its first-ever Investor Confidence Index (the “Index”), a proprietary study designed to assess investor sentiment and gain deeper understanding on the investment behaviour of Hong Kong residents. The inaugural index debuts at 681, reflecting overall optimism across the city’s investor base, with affluent investors and high net worth (HNW) investors showing notably stronger confidence scores of 70 and 77, respectively. Among those respondents expressing positive outlook in next 12 months, their expected return reached 7.9% on average.

With an aim to derive insights on emerging wealth management needs and provide reference for development of relevant products and services for different customer segments, the Bank commissioned independent research firm Acorn Organization Limited to conduct a quantitative survey in September 2025. The study engaged 619 Hong Kong residents across three distinct investor segments based on liquid asset excluding property: mass (HK$100K–1M below), affluent (HK$1M–8M), and HNW investors (HK$8M+). This broad scope offers a differentiated view of how investors across wealth tiers manage portfolios spanning multiple asset classes—including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, foreign currencies, commodities, and virtual assets.

Up to 89% of respondents plan to increase (34%) or maintain (55%) their investment allocation in the next 12 months. HNW investors show the strongest intent to increase allocation (39%), compared to 36% of affluent investors and 31% of mass investors. Among different asset classes, investors show particularly strong confidence in deriving positive return from stocks (58%) and bonds (52%).

Technology persists as the most popular investment theme, with 52% of respondents eyeing opportunities in the sector in the next 12 months—a notable 11% increase from the past 12 months.

The study also revealed that most investors monitor their portfolios at least weekly, while the majority trade at least monthly. Many investors make their investment decisions primarily based on their personal analysis of public information, while affluent and HNW investors show a higher tendency of relying on professional advice from relationship managers. Challenges cited in monitoring investment performance include market volatility, difficulty in consolidating performance across asset types, limited information, and time constraints—underscoring the need for timely, relevant insights and trusted guidance.

Mr. Cliff Chan, Executive Director and Group Head of Wealth Management at the Bank, commented, “At Dah Sing Bank, we believe confidence is built on clarity. Aligning with investors’ optimistic outlook, investment behaviour, and return expectations, we are pleased to offer holistic wealth management solutions tailored to support their financial goals. Earlier this year, we made sovereign bonds available to all our customers, providing them with wider choices of relatively stable investment. Furthermore, we are excited to be imminently launching an upgrade to our existing US securities trading service, which will offer round-the-clock* US stock trading at highly competitive brokerage fees. Looking ahead, we are actively exploring to introduce trading of virtual asset exchange traded funds (ETFs), which are gaining popularity among investors.”

“Our VIP Banking segment is dedicated to supporting affluent and HNW customers with the tools and information they need to make informed investment decisions and helping them monitor their portfolio performance. Addressing common challenges such as limited information and time constraints amid market volatility, we aggregate professional market analyses and leverage big data and artificial intelligence to deliver insights and market updates that are timely and relevant to customers.”

The launch of the Index reinforces the strategic value offered by the Bank’s VIP Banking business. Built on a high-tech, high-touch service model, VIP Banking blends digital intelligence with personalised care to help customers achieve their wealth and investment goals. With versatile capabilities in investment and insurance planning, VIP Banking offers a guided wealth journey that empowers customers to act with clarity, purpose, and confidence.

