Evercomm Defines the Future of Transition Finance by Turning Global Standards into Operational Systems with CTBC

Anchored on the PCAF framework, Evercomm’s AI-powered transition finance engine turns global standards like PCAF and IFRS S2 into measurable action, empowering banks and their clients to lower emissions faster

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Evercomm , a leading provider of digital sustainability solutions, and CTBC Bank , Taiwan’s largest privately-owned bank, today unveiled the full operational deployment of their jointly developed AI-powered transition finance engine, PATHMATCH. This represents a major step from proof of concept to enterprise-scale implementation, helping banks assess the decarbonisation impact of loans, manage Scope 3 financed emissions, and track portfolio transition performance in real time.



[From left to right] Ted Chen, CEO of Evercomm Group; Rachael Kao, President of CTBC Financial Holding and Chair of PCAF (Partnership for Carbon Accounting and Financials) Asia-Pacific; Tiange Wei, Asia-Pacific and Greater China Lead at the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

As banks take on a central role in financing the sustainability transition, they face increasing pressure to base decisions on data that is consistent, verifiable, and aligned with evolving global standards. Traditional approaches to transition financing have long faced two persistent challenges: first, a mismatch between how banks assess financed emissions and how businesses measure operational emissions; and second, the manual, resource-heavy process of aggregating Scope 3 data across supply chains.

By creating a consistent, methodology-aligned across view both sides, PATHMATCH establishes a digital foundation for credible, comparable carbon accounting. It seamlessly links capital allocation from financial institutions to the sustainability performance of their clients. It enables banks to move beyond static compliance reporting, using real-time data and AI to identify bankable projects, improve portfolio quality, and design financial products that reward credible transition performance.

At the heart of PATHMATCH is Evercomm’s proprietary AI simulation engine, built on a thermodynamics model that simulates how energy flows across industrial systems to predict emissions with scientific accuracy. Developed through an S$18.7 million, six-year R&D initiative backed by the Singapore government and validated by 29 international journal publications, the engine runs simulations to provide rolling forecasts and generate tailored decarbonisation roadmaps for clients. This enables banks such as CTBC to automate portfolio-wide Scope 3 reporting, reduce manual data processing by up to 1,500 man-hours annually, and more accurately assess transition risks and progress.

Says Ted Chen, CEO of Evercomm, “The next chapter of transition finance is about direction and adaptability, especially in a region like ours where industrialisation continues to drive growth. Banks are at the heart of this transformation, and they need practical tools that accelerate measurable emissions reduction. We designed our engine to evolve with the market, integrating new data and technologies as they emerge. This adaptability ensures it remains relevant, scalable, and impactful, empowering banks like CTBC and many more to come, to move faster, lower emissions, and finance the transition with confidence.”

As Southeast Asia navigates the duality between industrial ambition and climate responsibility, Evercomm sees digital infrastructure as the bridge. With Singapore serving as a hub for green-fintech innovation and sustainable finance, the company is leveraging its strategic base to extend PATHMATCH’s framework to banks and corporates across the region. The aim is to help them adopt globally recognised standards such as PCAF and IFRS S2, while tailoring implementation to local market realities.

Rachael Kao, President of CTBC Financial Holding and Chair of PCAF (Partnership for Carbon Accounting and Financials) Asia-Pacific, remarked, “As a financial institution, CTBC stands at the frontline of the sustainability transition, but our confidence is often tested by fragmented data, unverified information and constantly evolving methodologies. Since 2020, CTBC has been among the few early adopters to disclose financed emissions using PCAF methodology. Because of adopting PCAF, we can identify high-carbon exposures in our lending and investment portfolio, set achievable science-based targets in mid and long term, and shape our decarbonisation strategy that enables us to manage the progress and to make necessary adjustments along the way.”

“Beyond developing our own strategy, we are committed to driving and supporting the adoption of PCAF standards across the financial industry in the region. Together with Evercomm, we jointly developed PATHMATCH which simplified PCAF implementation, harnessing AI and advanced digitisation to manage Scope 3 financed emission and portfolio transition performance. We will be able to strengthen compliance, manage risks and accelerate sustainable financing with confidence,” she added.

By embedding scientific rigour into financial decision-making, Evercomm and CTBC Bank are setting a new benchmark for credible, scalable transition finance. PATHMATCH empowers businesses to align with global climate standards while enabling banks to operationalise transition finance with transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

About Evercomm

Evercomm is a multiple-award winning, AI-enabled climate technology company helping organisations to manage, plan and reduce carbon emissions across the world. With a strong presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Evercomm’s decarbonisation solutions are lowering carbon emissions from the UK to Italy, from Bulgaria to Thailand. Evercomm’s technologies are in-built with alignment to multiple global and regional frameworks, including the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), ISSB, GRI, GHG Protocol, ISO 14064 (Organisation), ISO 14067 (Product), TGO, SGX, Bursa Malaysia and others. Evercomm is a PCAF Accredited Partner, a Certified B Corporation, and its NXMap platform is accredited with Thailand government’s TGO sustainability agency. The company has garnered multiple awards including the Apex Award 2025, Global Finance 2025, COP28 Techsprint award, and Microsoft’s Greentech Challenge award.

Evercomm’s AI-enabled NX Engine powers digitization of financed emissions to automate, streamline and transform transition finance – elevating the precision and transparency of decarbonisation projects for financial institutions to provide financing with confidence. Evercomm’s technology solutions are impacting financial and manufacturing organisations everywhere and helping them forge a low-carbon future with immense opportunities.

