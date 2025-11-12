Medit and OraQ Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Intelligence in Digital Dentistry

Collaboration unites two leaders in innovation to redefine how clinical insight is delivered across the dental ecosystem

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medit, a global leader in 3D intraoral scanning solutions, and OraQ, a pioneer in AI-powered clinical intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership designed to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence and real-time clinical insight into digital dentistry.



The partnership brings together Medit’s open, global digital platform and OraQ’s advanced AI technologies to create new pathways for innovation and connectivity across the dental industry. Together, the companies aim to enhance how data is captured, analyzed, and applied—empowering dental professionals with meaningful insights that elevate care, improve outcomes, and drive growth.

By aligning their respective strengths, Medit and OraQ are working to redefine the role of data in dentistry—from a static record to a dynamic foundation for clinical intelligence. This collaboration reflects a shared vision: that digital tools should not only simplify workflows but also enable smarter, more connected, and more predictive patient care.

“Medit is redefining what a scan can do, and together we’re turning every image into insight—so providers can plan the right care, at the right time, for the right reasons,” said Dr. Amreesh Khanna, chief executive officer and founder of OraQ. “This partnership brings meaning to dental data. By embedding OraQ’s real-time risk intelligence directly into Medit’s workflow, we help every dentist see what matters most for their patient—clearly and confidently.”

“At Medit, we believe scanning should go beyond capturing data—it should create understanding. By integrating OraQ’s intelligence into our platform, we are empowering clinicians with instant insight that elevates care and connects dentistry to a broader picture of health,” said Han Ryu, chief executive officer at Medit. “Partnering with OraQ allows Medit users to see risk, opportunity, and patient health in real time, right at the chair. This is a breakthrough that makes scanning every patient, every visit, both clinically valuable and economically smart.”

The companies are working on a joint initiative that will leverage AI, real-time 3D scan analysis, and digital workflow innovation to expand the role of clinical intelligence in dentistry. The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven care models and strengthen the bridge between dental and overall health.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions based on proprietary technology. The company supports collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs through innovative hardware and software solutions. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since 2000, Medit has a strong global presence through its offices in the Americas and Europe and a distributor network spanning over one hundred countries.

About OraQ

OraQ is transforming dentistry by unifying dental and key medical data into one AI-powered clinical intelligence platform. Its mission is simple: make every dental visit a step toward better health. By integrating fragmented data systems into a unified intelligence layer, OraQ delivers clear, actionable risk insights and treatment recommendations that providers and patients understand — helping standardize care, improve outcomes, and unlock new revenue potential. Recognized as Best in Class in the Dental/Oral Health category at the 2025 Digital Health Awards, OraQ partners with leading universities and global technology providers—including Medit—to embed its AI into everyday diagnostic workflows, accelerating adoption and making precision dentistry accessible worldwide.

