Realsee Launches Massive Black Friday Deals on Galois Series

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Black Friday shopping spree approaches, leading digital space provider Realsee unveils unprecedented discounts on its flagship Galois series, empowering professionals to embrace cutting-edge spatial digitization at unbeatable prices.

Realsee: Pioneering 3D Spatial Solution

Founded with a mission to revolutionize how people interact with physical spaces digitally, Realsee has established itself as a global leader in the digital space industry. Serving industries like real estate, retail, and hospitality, Realsee’s technology enables hyper-realistic 3D tours, bridging the gap between physical and virtual worlds.

Galois 3D LiDAR Camera: Professional-Grade 3D Capture Redefined

Galois 3D LiDAR Camera is designed for state-of-the-art 3D immersive tours. Equipped with advanced optical systems and AI-powered processing, Galois devices deliver 16K panoramic resolution, precise spatial mapping, and a fully automatic workflow, making it the go-to tool for creating immersive 3D content efficiently.

Realsee’s Galois offers a unique value proposition for professionals in architecture, real estate, and content creation, making industrial-grade 3D capture more accessible, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation and individuals to explore spatial creativity without breaking the bank.

Black Friday Exclusive Offers: Unmatched Benefits of Galois Solutions

This Black Friday, Realsee rolls out two blockbuster bundles for the Galois series from November 17th to December 7th, catering to diverse user needs while maximizing value.

Realsee Galois Standard Kit Original Price: $5,499 | Black Friday Price: $4,599 (16% off, saving up to $900 ). What’s Included: The kit comes with essential accessories like a tripod, backpack attachment, battery, lens protector, quick-release & bubble level, and more – everything needed to kickstart professional 3D capture.

Realsee Galois Premium Bundle Original Price: $6,424 | Black Friday Price: $4,999 (22% off, saving up to $1,425 ). What’s Included: Beyond the standard accessories, the bundle adds an extra battery, a charger. It also includes 300 credits for hosting and downloading 3D content, covering services like 3D tour hosting, 16K panorama downloads, RAW image exports, and specialized formats like E57 and OBJ.



Meanwhile, the Realsee Galois series is available for purchase through authorized retail partners worldwide, including renowned platforms such as B&H, Adorama, and RobotShop. All partners provide a genuine product guarantee and a full warranty.

Log on to Realsee's official website https://black-friday.realsee.ai/ or the aforementioned authorized platforms now to secure exclusive discounts

