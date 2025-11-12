Rebellions Accelerates Global Expansion and Strengthens Customer-centric Strategy with Significant Executive Appointments

Rebellions Appoints Industry Veteran Marshall Choy as Chief Business Officer to Drive Global Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rebellions, Asia’s fastest-growing AI inference chip company, today announced the appointment of Marshall Choy as Chief Business Officer. An industry veteran based in Silicon Valley with more than two decades of experience in enterprise systems and AI, Choy will lead Rebellions’ newly established U.S entity and global business including go-to-market initiatives to accelerate commercialization and market adoption of its AI inference solutions.



Marshall Choy, Chief Business Officer at Rebellions

Choy’s appointment to this new leadership role comes as Rebellions enters its next phase of global growth, expanding its presence in APAC, Middle East, and North America. He will lead organizations that are responsible for shaping strategic alliances and business models that connect Rebellions’ cutting-edge technology with the world’s growing demand for efficient and scalable AI infrastructure.

Choy brings over 20 years of experience and leadership in product strategy, go-to-market, and enterprise systems. At SambaNova Systems, he led global teams across product management, sales and marketing, most recently serving as Chief Customer Officer. Prior to SambaNova, he held senior leadership roles at Oracle and Sun Microsystems, including serving as Vice President of Systems Product Management and Solutions Engineering at Oracle, while he drove product and solutions strategy across hardware, software and cloud.

Additionally, Jennifer Glore has been appointed Executive Vice President of Product Management to lead alignment across Rebellions’ development teams and end users to drive delivery of customer-centric products and solutions. Glore has a proven track record of building high-performance teams and delivering customer-focused products and solutions across diverse and complex global markets.

As part of this expansion, Rebellions has officially opened its U.S. entity. The new entity will serve as the company’s North American hub, focusing on business development, strategic partnerships, and customer engagement. Choy will lead Rebellions’ initiatives in the U.S market to strengthen the company’s presence and build long-term customer relationships in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Marshall Choy and Jennifer Glore to Rebellions as we take the next step in our global expansion,” said Sunghyun Park, CEO of Rebellions. “With our recent global funding success and partnerships with leading technology players, our Chief Business Officer, Marshall Choy’s deep expertise in AI infrastructure and business strategy will make a significant impact as we scale globally, particularly as we strengthen our presence in the U.S. market”

“I am honored and excited to join Rebellions at this critical time in the company’s growth, as they have become one of the most prominent AI innovators in the world,” said Marshall Choy, Chief Business Officer of Rebellions. “Rebellions’ strategic vision and thoughtful product philosophy deeply resonate with me, and I look forward to working with this winning team to expand its global presence to help shape the future of AI.”

About Rebellions

Rebellions is an AI semiconductor and software company powering the next generation of large-scale inference. Building on the proven mass production and deployment of its first-generation ATOM, Rebellions now delivers energy-efficient AI infrastructure at scale with its flagship REBEL-Quad, featuring chiplet architecture and massive HBM3E memory paired with a flexible software stack that enables ease of use, performance, and efficiency in serving open source frontier and reasoning models at data center scale. Strengthened by strategic support from leaders across the semiconductor and AI infrastructure value chain, Rebellions is positioned to scale globally.

Visit us on the Web at Rebellions.ai, follow us on LinkedIn, engage us on X

Press Contact: Jeongin Kim jeongin.kim@rebellions.ai