VinFast launches residual value guarantee program in the Philippines, offering value protection up to 90 percent

To strengthen customer confidence in the long-term value of electric vehicles, starting in November 2025 VinFast will apply a guaranteed residual value plan based on a fixed annual depreciation schedule. After the vehicle is inspected and confirmed to meet eligibility criteria, the maximum guaranteed residual values are set at 90 percent after six months of use, 86 percent after one year, 78 percent after two years, and 70 percent after three years.

The RVG Program applies to VinFast’s entire product lineup in the Philippines, from the VF 3 to the VF 9, and is available to new customers. The program is the latest in a series of customer-centric solutions VinFast is implementing in the Philippines to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles. Earlier initiatives include a vehicle warranty of up to 10 years, three years of free charging at stations operated by strategic partner V-Green, flexible financing options, and 24-hour technical support and roadside assistance.

Mr. Antonio Zara, CEO of VinFast Southeast Asia, stated: “With a residual value guarantee of up to 90% of the vehicle’s list price, VinFast aims to make EV ownership more accessible and reassuring for Filipino consumers. When combined with our other support programs, we believe electric vehicles will soon become a natural and reliable choice for households and individual users across the Philippines. This program reflects our long-term commitment to the market and reinforces our strong belief in the quality of our products.”

After more than a year in the Philippine market, VinFast has steadily strengthened its presence with a diverse EV portfolio, flexible sales policies, and dedicated after-sales services. Alongside its growing network of authorized dealerships, VinFast collaborates with leading local partners to operate a wide network of maintenance service centers, providing customers with convenient and consistent service nationwide.

In the next phase, VinFast will continue to expand its distribution and service network in key locations in the Philippines, further developing a comprehensive EV ecosystem centered on sustainable mobility. This reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Filipino consumers and lays the foundation for sustainable growth moving forward.

