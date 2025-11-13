75 years of Spielwarenmesse – Celebrate, Discover, Connect!

Activities across the entire exhibition centre and in ToyCity Nuremberg

Special recognition: 15 exhibitors have been with us from the very beginning

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 13 November, exactly 75 days before the fair begins, the countdown to a very special anniversary kicks off with exclusive content in the online magazine ‘Spirit of Play’. In 2026, Spielwarenmesse will be celebrating its 75th anniversary, transforming the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre from 27 to 31 January into a unique showroom for the international toy community. With a wide range of activities, interactive offerings and plenty of space for the world to meet, this anniversary edition will be the place to be for the entire industry.



From 27 to 31 January, the Spielwarenmesse transforms the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre into a one-of-a-kind experience hub – full of events that inspire celebration, discovery and networking.

A one-of-a-kind edition

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their wonderful cooperation by creating a special atmosphere to make each and every visit to the Spielwarenmesse a unique experience for all exhibitors,” emphasizes Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG (Spokesperson). The countdown has already begun: the online magazine Spirit of Play brings to life the success story that began with the German Toy Fair back in 1950. Every day, stories, facts and background features offer fresh insights into the past, present and future of Spielwarenmesse. At the same time, exhibitors and visitors are invited to share their own personal stories, except for during the years 2021 and 2022, when the fair could not be held on-site due to the pandemic.

At the Heart of the Action

During the event, a variety of special anniversary highlights will ensure unforgettable moments. An exhibition with interactive elements, located in front of the centrally positioned Entrance Mitte, will offer fascinating insights into the history of Spielwarenmesse and showcase its key milestones: from rapid international expansion and the move to the exhibition centre, to numerous world premieres of products. The ongoing success story also includes continuous digitalisation and the strengthening of the fair’s strong networking character under the current Executive Board members Florian Hess, Jens Pflüger and Christian Ulrich. Another highlight: across the entire exhibition grounds, numerous exhibitors will join in the celebrations with their own activities, offering everything from musical performances and creative photo spots, to exclusive product testing areas.

15 exhibitors who have been a part of the fair since the very beginning will receive special recognition:

EDWIN MIEG oHG TIPP-KICK GmbH

Franz Schneider GmbH & Co. KG

Gebr. Märklin & Cie. GmbH

HABA Sales GmbH & Co. KG Teil der HABA FAMILYGROUP

Heless GmbH

J.A. Huck GmbH & Co KG Metallwarenfabrik

J.G. Schrödel GmbH

Loquai Holzkunst GmbH

Peter Bausch GmbH & Co. KG

Rathgeber GmbH

Ravensburger Verlag GmbH

Sieper Beteiligungs GmbH

Sieper GmbH

Sigikid, H. Scharrer & Koch GmbH & Co. KG

Teddy-Hermann GmbH Hermann Teddy Original

Highlights of the Anniversary

The exclusive ToyNight will bring together all exhibitors on the opening day of the fair, whilst the RedNight on the Thursday evening will encourage networking among industry colleagues with atmospheric stand parties. A grand fireworks display in the Messepark will mark the start of this special evening. The anniversary of Spielwarenmesse will also be visible throughout ToyCity Nuremberg. Up-to-date information on all events can be found in the app and on the website www.spielwarenmesse.de/en/75-anniversary. Fans of the fair can, for example, frame their photos with an exclusive 75-year anniversary design and share their excitement for the biggest industry celebration of the year.

On overview about the Spielwarenmesse milestones 1949–2026 are available at:

www.spielwarenmesse-eg.de/fileadmin/SeG_Dateien/PDF/ Pressemitteilungen/20251113_SWM_Meilensteine_en.pdf

