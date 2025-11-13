Agoda Unveils Trending Camping Destinations Among South Korean Travelers This Fall

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the number of domestic campers estimated to exceed 7 million according to the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), digital travel platform Agoda unveiled a ranking of the five most popular domestic camping destinations among South Korean travelers this fall based on booking data, with Jeju taking the crown.

Based on domestic bookings made on Agoda for accommodation types including tents, holiday and caravan parks, and farm stays during the cool fall-weather months of September to November, Jeju, Jeonju, and Gangneung ranked in the top three destinations among South Korean travelers. Samcheok and Namhae followed, rounding out the top five domestic camping destinations.

One of Gangneung’s campsites was listed among the top 10 domestic camping spots in the “Must-Visit Camping Map” curated by the KTO and Kakao Mobility, highlighting the city’s appeal as a premier camping destination.

Meanwhile, Namhae is emerging as a trending campsite with the “2025 Treasure Island Namhae Romantic Camping Festa,” held from September to November. The event offers unique programs that foster a camping culture, which supports local communities and encourages travelers to revisit.

South Koreans are also seeking out camping-style accommodation experiences beyond borders. Bali and Lombok (Indonesia) topped the list of most popular international camping destinations among South Korean travelers according to booking data on Agoda, followed by Pienza (Italy), Phuket (Thailand), and Majorca (Spain). Notably, Lombok has attracted attention among South Korean travelers after being featured on the reality TV show “Youn’s Kitchen,” showcasing the crystal-clear beaches and lush forests, while Pienza drew campers following its appearance on the TV show “Europe Outside Your Tent.”

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, “Camping has become a popular form of relaxation and everyday enjoyment, with diverse styles such as traditional outdoor camping and glamping gaining traction. Agoda enables travelers to explore a wide range of accommodations from tents to caravan and holiday parks, making it easier to plan a camping experience that best suits their preferences.”

Travelers looking for the perfect camping or outdoor stays can start their search on Agoda to select from over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.