BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bairong Inc. (the “Company”, “we” , “us” or “our” ; HKEX: 6608), a leading AI turnkey service provider, recently established a strategic ecosystem partnership with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. Leveraging its cutting-edge technology architecture and extensive customer experience, Bairong Inc aims to accelerate the large-scale and intelligent development of “financial agents”, accelerating the financial industry entry into the AI era.

Bairong Inc. officially signed an in-depth strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Hong Kong Branch) and SPDB International Holdings Limited in November, 2025. Through this partnership, the parties will jointly explore the deep integration of finance and technology, build a long-term “AI + finance” strategic cooperation alliance, and create an open, intelligent, and mutually beneficial new ecosystem for bank-enterprise collaboration.



Bairong Inc. and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Establish Strategic Ecosystem partnership to Accelerate the Compliant Implementation of “Financial Agents”

Against the backdrop of global digitalization and the rapid evolution of the artificial intelligence industry, technology has become a driving force behind the transformation of the financial industry.

As the first state-owned commercial bank in the industry to explore the technology-driven financial service model, SPD Bank has always attached great importance to the expansion and upgrading of its technology financial business. Focusing on the “five key tasks” of the Central Financial Work Conference, the bank has established a “digital intelligence” strategy, and has taken science and technology finance as its top strategic priority, continuously strengthening its presence in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other fields.

At the same time, as a leading AI native technology enterprise in China, Bairong Inc. has long been deeply involved in the industrial application of artificial intelligence technologies. The Company has developed a core technology framework that includes its AI agent platform (Bairong CybotStar), self-developed large model (BR-LLM), intelligent decision-making engine, intelligent risk control and marketing middle platform, and has consistently played a key role in the process of financial intelligent transformation.

Leveraging its “Result as a Service (RaaS)” business model, Bairong Inc. deeply integrates AI technology with financial business scenarios. Through its “silicon-based workforce” concept, it helps financial institutions build intelligent system architectures that are practical, evolvable and measurable, enabling end-to-end intelligent upgrades from front-end marketing to middle-office risk management and back-office operations, and accelerating the financial industry transition toward a new era of intelligence and efficiency.

The strong cooperation between SPD and Bairong Inc. is not only the result of a shared vision, but also the beginning of joint innovation in action.

Leveraging this strategic collaboration as an opportunity, the parties will fully integrate their technological strengths and resource advantages to carry out systematic joint development in key areas such as agent platform construction, AI-driven business innovation, intelligent risk management, and customer service enhancements. Bairong Inc. will provide SPD with customizable AI hubs and enterprise-level intelligent agent capabilities, empowering the bank to achieve AI-driven transformation across core functions such as intelligent financial management, credit decision-making, risk monitoring, cross-border finance, asset management, and customer operations, unleashing the multiplier effect of artificial intelligence across the entire financial value chain.

Amid the deep integration of technology and finance, a future-oriented intelligent financial practice is taking shape. Driven by innovation, empowered by intelligence, and connected through ecosystem collaboration, this strategic alliance between Bairong Inc. and Shanghai Pudong Development marks an important milestone in bank-enterprise integration, and sets a new benchmark for the new era of “AI + finance”. With the power of science and technology and the wisdom of finance, Bairong Inc. will join hands with its partners to embark on the boundless journey toward the intelligent economy.

About Bairong

Bairong Inc. is a leading enterprise-level AI application service provider, delivering AI Agent to institutional clients through its Results-as-a-service (RaaS) business model. The Company applies large language models (LLMs), reinforcement learning (RL), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), multimodal intelligence, natural language processing (NLP), deep machine learning, digital human 3D engines, privacy computing, cloud computing and other technologies. Leveraging its proprietary BR-LLM large language model and its agent buidling system Bairong CybotStar（百融百工）, the Company enables clients to automate end-to-end internal operations management and external business transactions. Both “Bairong CybotStar（百融百工）” and BR-LLM have completed national regulatory registration. The Company holds over 95% of intellectual property rights among its product portfolio, and a total of 461 software copyrights and patents as of June 30, 2025. Bairong serves more than 8,000 institutional customers across industries including finance, internet, retail, communications, education and healthcare, with AI Agent services applied in scenarios such as marketing recommendation and sales collaboration, intelligent customer service and outbound calls, contract, invoice and system analysis, credit assessment and fraud prevention, claims settlement and records management, as well as recruitment and operations and training empowerment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.brgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and the negative of these words and other similar expressions or statements. Bairong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the HKEx, in its annual and interim reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Bairong’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: Bairong’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Bairong’s limited operating history; risks associated with the financial service industry, Bairong’s ability to develop and deliver services of high quality and appeal to clients; Bairong’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Bairong’s ability to compete successfully; Bairong’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in client demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Bairong’s filings with the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Bairong does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Bairong Inc.

Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA, CMA, FCG HKFCG

Email: ir@brgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bairong Inc.

Email: brmarketing@brgroup.com