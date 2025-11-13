“Boomers” Lead New Growth in the Beauty Industry, Unlocking the Economic Code of “The Beauty of Longevity”

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the global beauty giant L’Oréal’s debut of “The Beauty of Longevity” concept offline in China at the 2025 IMCAS China conference in July, this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw L’Oréal specifically establish a dedicated “The Beauty of Longevity” zone at its booth. This zone showcased a broader dimension of the concept and hosted a unique forum on “The Beauty of Longevity.”



L’Oréal showing the concept and advanced technologies of “The Beauty of Longevity” at the 8th CIIE

The introduction of “The Beauty of Longevity” represents L’Oréal’s structural redefinition of “beauty.” Guided by this philosophy, L’Oréal positions beauty as a core pillar, further exploring the connection between “longevity” and “beauty” across three dimensions: scientific health, cultural cognition, and socioeconomic impact.

Rise of the Silver Economy: Beauty Industry Becomes a Key Growth Engine

Amidst the accelerating global aging trend, China’s silver economy is demonstrating immense potential. Within this, the demand for beauty among mature consumers is undergoing a profound shift from “passive selection” to “active self-pleasure.” Consequently, the beauty industry is emerging as a critical leverage point for the silver economy. L’Oréal keenly observes this structural change: the focus of mature consumer spending has shifted from “subsistence necessities” to “quality-of-life enhancement.” Phenomena such as sold-out makeup classes at universities for seniors, a significant increase in mature members at community beauty salons, and “beauty sharing groups” formed by seniors to discuss new products, are all microcosms of this burgeoning demand. However, the supply side of the market still lags in product development addressing core mature skin concerns, adaptive packaging design, and service scenarios, urgently requiring innovative forces to fill these gaps.

L’Oréal Group’s “The Beauty of Longevity” concept aims to break the inherent shackles of “age defining beauty,” advocating instead for “unique beauty at every stage of life.” “Age is just a number, and living with time is an art,” explains Lan Zhenzhen, President of Public Affairs for L’Oréal North Asia & China. “If we imagine ‘The Beauty of Longevity’ as a tree of life: scientific health forms its roots deeply embedded in the soil, cultural perceptions are its upward-growing branches, and socioeconomic factors are its lush foliage. This tree not only carries individual lives but also society’s re-understanding of beauty and age. More importantly, it holds immense potential to invigorate the mature society – it responds to the ever-growing demands of mature consumers and provides a new impetus for socioeconomic development.”

Technological Empowerment: A Scientific Leap from Anti-Aging to Longevity Skincare

To meet the increasingly complex and diverse beauty and care needs of mature individuals, L’Oréal innovates products based on cutting-edge technology. As early as 15 years ago, when “longevity” was not yet a mainstream topic, L’Oréal was already deeply exploring this field. Yong Deming, Vice President of R&I for L’Oréal North Asia & China, notes: “Driven by the vision of reshaping the narrative of ‘longevity’ and ‘beauty,’ L’Oréal’s integrated skin longevity science came into being – moving from symptom improvement to root cause intervention, from basic functional active ingredients to exclusive bioactive factors, and from anti-aging skincare to longevity skincare. This is not merely a technological leap but a reinterpretation of ‘lifelong beauty.'” Representative achievements include Lancôme’s “Core” Skin Decoder, which utilizes microfluidic chip laboratory technology to detect longevity biomarkers in the skin within 5 minutes, interpreting biological age at the cellular level, and enabling intervention in the process of individual skin aging.

Within the ecological blueprint of longevity science, L’Oréal is both a leader and a practitioner of integrated synergy: on one hand, deeply integrating its own cutting-edge research achievements in beauty and care; on the other, extensively connecting with external ecological partners in the field of longevity science. This open co-creation and synergistic advancement model not only accelerates the iteration and upgrading of industry knowledge but also drives the continuous emergence of new active ingredients and innovative beauty solutions, giving rise to smarter, more intelligent advanced skin diagnostic tools, fundamentally transforming the skincare experience for people of all ages.

Localized Exploration and Future Outlook

The rollout of this concept in China signifies a deep resonance between L’Oréal and local consumers in their pursuit of skin beauty. Its localized practice sets a benchmark for the industry: based on scientific innovation, guided by cultural perceptions, and centered on social needs, it promotes the transformation of “aging anxiety” into “longevity dividends.”

Looking ahead, when enterprises view mature individuals as “core users,” and when science, culture, and economy converge, the mature beauty industry is poised to become the “core engine” driving the upgrade of the silver economy. L’Oréal firmly believes that the ultimate meaning of “The Beauty of Longevity” is to ensure that “beauty” permeates every individual’s entire life cycle, and to extend this concept more broadly to benefit Chinese consumers, making every year of the “Longevity Era” a “More Beautiful Year.”