CapBridge Unlocks Access to Tokenised Money Market Fund sgBENJI with Franklin Templeton

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CapBridge, a licensed one-stop digital investment platform and a member of FOMO Group, has announced a collaboration with Franklin Templeton, the world’s leading global investment firm, to provide regulated access to sgBENJI, the firm’s tokenised money market fund. This partnership underscores CapBridge’s commitment to broadening compliant access to digital investment products.

Issued on the Stellar blockchain, sgBENJI forms part of Franklin Templeton’s initiative to bring more investment offerings into the digital asset ecosystem through tokenisation. The fund provides investors with regulated exposure to high-quality, low-risk assets through a blockchain-based structure. Through CapBridge’s regulated platform, investors can access the fund efficiently and securely, meeting demand for transparent and compliant access to tokenised real-world investments.

“At CapBridge, we are committed to enabling secure, compliant access to a broad range of institutional-grade investment opportunities, including tokenised assets,” said Janet Liu, CEO of CapBridge. “Our collaboration with Franklin Templeton to offer access to sgBENJI reflects our continued efforts to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation under regulatory oversight, while delivering greater efficiency and transparency for investors.”

Looking ahead, CapBridge will continue to support the integration of traditional finance and digital innovation through regulated, accessible investment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern investors.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer top-tier funds, digital asset funds, stocks, bonds, equities, and arrange life insurance products. It provides mass affluent, HNWIs, and institutional clients with seamless access to both private and public markets, meeting clients’ diverse asset allocation needs.

For more information, please visit www.capbridge.sg. For media inquiries, please contact media@capbridge.sg.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.69 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.