Clarivate Companies to Watch Report Spotlights Seven Women’s Health Startups Shaping the Future of Care

Report highlights emerging biotech innovators advancing new therapies, equity and investment across reproductive, chronic and mental health

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released its latest Companies to Watch report, Rediscovering Women’s Health, highlighting seven companies driving innovation across reproductive care, chronic disease and mental health. Drawing on proprietary data, expert analysis and insights into therapeutic impact, financing activity and R&D momentum, the report showcases why these companies are recognized as high-impact innovators.

Despite representing half the global population, women remain underrepresented in clinical research and healthcare investment, with women’s health accounting for just 15% of venture capital and 5% of global healthcare R&D funding. Rediscovering Women’s Health highlights organizations addressing these gaps through inclusive research, novel therapies and a deeper understanding of female-specific conditions such as early menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, factors that influence broader outcomes like cardiovascular disease and dementia. The report also highlights growing momentum in women’s health R&D.

Anne Lecocq, SVP and GM, R&D, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: “Women’s health is no longer being defined solely by reproductive care; it’s being reframed through a broader lens that recognizes how biological and social factors shape outcomes across every therapeutic area. This shift marks a pivotal moment for the industry, as data-driven innovation and inclusive research begin to translate into more equitable care and better health outcomes for women worldwide. By spotlighting organizations driving this change, the Companies to Watch report underscores how scientific insight and investment can work together to close persistent gaps and advance women’s health globally.”

Agnès Arbat, MD, Co-Founder and CEO, Oxolife, said: “The next era of women’s health innovation will be defined by science that recognizes women’s unique biology as the foundation for discovery. Across the industry, we’re seeing a long-overdue shift toward inclusive research and smarter, more targeted therapies that can truly transform outcomes for women.”

These companies are pioneering solutions that challenge outdated paradigms and promote equitable care. Clarivate analysts reviewed deal valuations, clinical trials, patents and market approvals to identify seven Companies to Watch in the space:

Daré Bioscience ( USA ): focused on accelerating innovation in women’s health by delivering evidence-based solutions that address long-standing unmet needs across contraception, sexual and vaginal health, pelvic pain, fertility, infectious disease and menopause.

focused on accelerating innovation in women’s health by delivering evidence-based solutions that address long-standing unmet needs across contraception, sexual and vaginal health, pelvic pain, fertility, infectious disease and menopause. Freya™ Biosciences ( Denmark / USA ): leveraging its DYSCOVER™ multi-omics platform to develop microbial immunotherapies, including investigational vaginal therapy FB301, targeting chronic inflammation in female reproductive diseases and improving IVF outcomes.

leveraging its DYSCOVER™ multi-omics platform to develop microbial immunotherapies, including investigational vaginal therapy FB301, targeting chronic inflammation in female reproductive diseases and improving IVF outcomes. Gesynta Pharma ( Sweden ): developing treatments for chronic inflammation and pain, including lead candidate vipoglanstat, a non-hormonal, non-opioid, disease-modifying therapy for endometriosis.

developing treatments for chronic inflammation and pain, including lead candidate vipoglanstat, a non-hormonal, non-opioid, disease-modifying therapy for endometriosis. Granata Bio Corporation ( USA ): dedicated to advancing reproductive health by developing fertility treatments that expand options, improve access and affordability and drive innovation.

dedicated to advancing reproductive health by developing fertility treatments that expand options, improve access and affordability and drive innovation. Hope Medicine (Mainland China): developing therapies for endocrine, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, with a special focus on women’s health, including lead asset HMI-115 targeting prolactin signaling to treat endometriosis, alopecia and related conditions.

developing therapies for endocrine, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, with a special focus on women’s health, including lead asset HMI-115 targeting prolactin signaling to treat endometriosis, alopecia and related conditions. Oxolife ( Spain ): developing OXO-001 to improve fertility and live birth rates by enhancing embryo implantation, restoring ovulation, improving metabolic health and reducing pregnancy loss.

developing OXO-001 to improve fertility and live birth rates by enhancing embryo implantation, restoring ovulation, improving metabolic health and reducing pregnancy loss. Reunion Neurosciences ( USA ): developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, with lead candidate RE104 targeting postpartum depression and adjustment disorders to provide fast-acting benefits with limited psychoactive effects.

Greater awareness, stronger regulatory frameworks supporting sexual health equity and increasing financial investment are accelerating progress in women’s health. These developments create meaningful opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry to help close long-standing gaps and address unmet health needs for women worldwide.

Learn more about emerging innovations and the seven companies shaping the future of women’s health in the full Companies to Watch report, Rediscovering Women’s Health, here.

Methodology for the Companies to Watch Report

Clarivate analysts employed a rigorous, multidimensional framework to identify the emerging innovators featured in this Companies to Watch report. Each company was assessed for its ability to address critical scientific, clinical and business challenges within the women’s health space. Key considerations included demonstrated proof of concept, achievement of developmental milestones and positioning within the clinical trial landscape. The evaluation also factored in the strength of collaborations with leading academic and research institutions, the potential to address significant unmet medical needs and the overall burden of disease targeted by each therapy. Financial health was a further determinant, with analysts examining capital raised, investor partnerships, projected runway and prospects for future growth through fundraising or strategic alliances. Finally, each company’s intellectual property estate was analyzed to understand the strength and breadth of its innovation pipeline. The assessment was underpinned by insights from Clarivate’s trusted proprietary data sources, including Cortellis Competitive Intelligence, Cortellis Deals Intelligence, Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence, Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence and BioWorld, ensuring a holistic view of the companies poised to shape the future of precision oncology.

