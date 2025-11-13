Cloocus Recognized as a Finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year – Gaming

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cloocus today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award (Gaming). The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



(Image: Winner Microsoft Partner of the Year)

Steve Hong, CEO of Cloocus, stated, “Over the past six years, Cloocus has achieved multiple recognitions in partnership with Microsoft. However, this year’s achievement is particularly meaningful as it reflects our capabilities and competitiveness among leading global partners.”

He added, “Cloocus is currently expanding its business across Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and the United States, and we plan to demonstrate the strength of a Korean AI-driven company in even more markets around the world.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries.

Cloocus was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Gaming.

Cloocus has been a leading Microsoft Azure partner driving cloud transformation in the gaming industry, serving major game customers such as Krafton, Pearl Abyss, and Netmarble.

In an environment where gaming companies require advanced capabilities – such as real-time global operations, large-scale traffic handling, and differentiated player experiences – Cloocus delivers AI-powered managed services that help customers adopt Microsoft’s latest technologies, including Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Copilot. From tailored proof-of-concept engagements to fully integrated operations, Cloocus supports the end-to-end modernization of each customer’s environment. The high-performance cloud, AI, and security expertise proven in gaming is now serving as a strong foundation for accelerating cloud migration and AI adoption across other enterprise sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and healthcare.

Cloocus continues to expand Azure-based AI, data, and security services for leading gaming and enterprise customers, while strengthening joint go-to-market motion and project collaboration with Microsoft.

Cloocus was recognized as the Microsoft Partner of the Year in Korae for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. This year, the recognition has extended to the global level-demonstrating not only Cloocus’s technical capabilities but also its ability to scale solutions across industries and deliver globally referenceable outcomes.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards”, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.