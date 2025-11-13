TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist of the Microsoft for Startups 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



Devicie Recognized as a Finalist of 2025 Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year

“Being recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Award affirms the value we bring to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams navigating modern endpoint management,” said Shane Harding, Chief Executive Officer at Devicie. “Our automation-first approach enables partners and customers to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Intune, achieving security, compliance and efficiency at scale, while freeing IT teams to focus on innovation.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Devicie was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services across the globe.

The Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Awards celebrates high-growth companies that are building and scaling innovative solutions on Microsoft platforms, while driving meaningful outcomes for customers worldwide.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Devicie

Intune automation. Intune at scale. Intune that just works.

Devicie transforms Microsoft Intune into an automated, always-optimized endpoint management platform. With zero-touch configuration, advanced security, built-in compliance reporting, and ongoing optimization, Devicie eliminates complexity and accelerates outcomes for IT teams and managed service providers. By reducing manual workloads and standardizing management across tenants, Devicie helps organizations scale securely, improve profitability, and free technical teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Devicie is available globally through trusted distribution partners including Pax8, TD SYNNEX, Microsoft, and Crayon. Learn more at www.devicie.com.

