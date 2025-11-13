Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, Palm Take-off & Landing and Gesture Control combine for the ultimate beginner drone

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the Neo 2. At just 151g[1], Neo 2 is DJI’s lightest and most compact drone[1] equipped with omnidirectional obstacle sensing[1] to date. It features gesture control[1], allowing complete operation by hand, SelfieShot for capturing moments with minimum effort and improved ActiveTrack[1] to make low-altitude, follow-shooting during activities such as running or cycling even easier. Easy to fly for beginners, Neo 2 is ideal for family outings, outdoor sports, travel and FPV experience, always capturing best moments as a personal follow-me camera drone.



DJI Launches Neo 2: Follow-Me Camera Drone Returns Safer with More Creative Ways to Fly

Master Content Capture in a Couple of Clicks

The Neo 2 features a new small onboard display to the left of the camera when facing the drone, which clearly shows the selected shooting mode. The drone can be launched from the palm[1] by the user pointing it at themselves and pressing the take-off button. After completing the desired content capture, the innovative Return-to-Palm feature[1] allows Neo 2 to precisely locate the user’s palm, return safely and land steadily, making flights easier than ever.

Gesture Control and Multiple Ways to Fly

When using Gesture Control, its direction and proximity can be controlled by using one palm or both. With a single palm, the drone’s left/right movement and altitude can be controlled; users just need to face the drone and raise hand with the palm directed toward the drone. With both palms facing the drone, users can move the hands apart to make the drone fly away, while bringing the hands together to make it approach. No remote controller is needed for camera angle adjustment.

The Neo 2 also supports voice control[1], allowing flying commands to be sent by smartphone or Bluetooth headphones during any sporting or other activity. For those looking for a longer transmission range, Neo 2 can be paired with the DJI RC-N3 remote controller to achieve a maximum video transmission distance of 10 km[1].

Whether the user is using the drone without a remote controller[1] or is pairing the drone with a motion controller[1] and goggles for an exciting FPV[1] (first-person view) immersive experience, there are multiple ways to control Neo 2.

Smart Capture, Sharp Results

Neo 2 features a 12MP, 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and high-performance image processor for clearer, low-noise footage stabilized by a new 2-axis gimbal. When combined with DJI’s signature ActiveTrack and new SelfieShot, subjects are automatically framed for smooth, hands-free shooting from start to finish. With multiple intelligent shooting modes unlocking fresh perspectives and with 4K video recording[1] at up to 100fps[1] for slow motion[1] or 2.7K vertical video, Neo 2 delivers crisp, detailed and cinematic-quality footage.

The Neo 2’s enhanced tracking performance offers faster response and improved stability, enabling smooth and steady tracking for running, cycling and more. In open areas, it can track at speeds of up to 12 m/s[1]. Eight-direction tracking (forward, backward, left, right and four diagonals) produces more natural follow shots and expands creative possibilities. In complex environments, the drone can switch to rear tracking mode, steadily keeping the subject in focus and providing confident creative freedom.

When it comes to capturing solo or group moments hands-free, Neo 2’s new SelfieShot allows the user to effortlessly switch between waist-up, full-body and long shots without a tripod or any extra assistance. Whether it’s birthday parties, weekend picnics or family outings, Neo 2 automatically composes every scene and maneuvers the camera as needed to capture cherished moments with just a tap.

Intelligent Shooting Modes, Stunning Shots

Neo 2 supports intelligent shooting modes, such as Dolly Zoom, QuickShots and MasterShots, offering diverse perspectives and making standout footage simple to create.

Dolly Zoom: Supports Hitchcock effect and enables users to create stunning videos for social media.

QuickShots: DJI’s signature QuickShots includes Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix and Boomerang, allowing captivating cycling, skateboarding or any other activity follow shots to be created with ease.

MasterShots: Automatically captures diverse shots with creative camera movements, and intelligently edits with music to produce high-quality videos.

Triple Protection for Beginner Confidence

The Neo 2’s omnidirectional monocular vision system, combined with forward-facing LiDAR and a downward infrared sensing system, detects obstacles in real time for safe, confident flying. Coupled with an integrated propeller guard design, which provides all-around protection, beginners are given peace of mind when operating the drone. Furthermore, Neo 2 supports versatile flight[1] with enhanced hovering and positioning capabilities over Neo, making it easier to navigate challenging environments such as indoor, close to buildings and over water or snow.

Create with Ease and Efficiency

With level 5 wind resistance, up to 19 minute[1] flight time and 49GB internal storage, Neo 2 can save up to 105 minutes of 4K/60fps video, up to 175 minutes of 4K/30fps video or 241 minutes of 1080p/60fps video. Once saved, no extra data cables are needed to transfer the footage; connecting to a phone by Wi-Fi will quickly transfer it to the DJI Fly App at up to 80 MB/s[1] enabling smooth post production and sharing.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/neo2

[1] For more information, please refer to https://www.dji.com/neo2.All data was measured using a production model of DJI Neo 2 in a controlled environment, actual experience may vary.

