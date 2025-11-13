Driving Sustainability Forward: Michelin’s Vision Powered by Innovation

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Michelin is turning its “All Sustainable” vision into reality, balancing People, Planet, and Profit, with open innovation and advanced technologies at its core.

A harmonious balance of People, Planet, and Performance

Facing climate and economic challenges, Michelin is committed to balancing People, Profit, and Planet, guiding all R&D, corporate culture, and community programs. The Group fosters a diverse and safe workplace with 129,800 employees in 175 countries, guarantees a decent minimum wage through its “Living Wage” policy, and supports employees in hardship via “One Care.”

Through its “Lifelong Learning” program, Michelin provides 5 million training hours annually and co-founded “Hall 32” to train future industry technicians.

For the Planet, Michelin is pursuing its 2030 goals: 40% of tire materials from recycled or renewable sources, 100% sustainable natural rubber, and a 47% cut in operational CO₂ compared to 2019. In Southeast Asia, removing plastic packaging from motorcycle tires saves 300 tons annually. In Vietnam, shifting freight to sea and utilizing biomass boilers and solar power at the Binh Duong factory reduces CO₂ emissions by over 3,700 tons per year.

“No development project can be imagined without considering all its economic, social and environmental impacts. Similarly, no single player can meet the collective challenges facing the world. Michelin’s “All-sustainable” approach exemplifies this multifaceted need for collaboration, which has become essential between all stakeholders, for the benefit of civil society as a whole.” – Mr. Florent Menegaux, Chairman of Michelin Group shared.

Making mobility more innovative and more sustainable



An open innovative mindset is central to Michelin’s culture, driving progress and growth opportunities. The Group partners with research institutes, universities, and companies such as Factolab in France, contributing to recycling initiatives like BlackCycle and WhiteCycle.

Michelin leverages AI to create robotic solutions for handling flexible composites and accelerates adoption through collaborations with Microsoft and global leaders. At the same time, it advances maritime sustainability with technologies that help decarbonize global shipping.



WISAMO is a unique wind-powered propulsion system for ships

Maritime transport accounts for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions and faces mounting pressure to reduce its carbon footprint in line with the IMO’s 2050 Net Zero target. In this context, Michelin’s WISAMO (Wing Sail Mobility) project has opened up a sustainable mobility solution for the industry.

Tests show that WISAMO can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 20% on existing vessels, and over 50% for new builds. Developed by Michelin’s R&D teams in Switzerland, the inflatable wing sail operates efficiently even against the wind and can retract fully to ensure safe navigation.

The system has already debuted a 170 m² sail, adaptable for fishing boats, research ships, and patrol vessels, and can even be installed on yachts. The team is now developing a larger 800 m² version to launch by 2026, underscoring Michelin’s commitment to helping the maritime sector “move cleaner, further, and smarter.”