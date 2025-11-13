First Phosphate Applauds Government of Canada Investment to Build Second Wharf at Port Saguenay

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – November 13, 2025 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“” or the ““) applauds the announcement by the Canadian Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Joël Lightbound, to invest $57.6 million to build the second wharf at the Port Saguenay, Quebec, Canada.

The second wharf at Port Saguenay is to be positioned directly adjacent to First Phosphate’s planned phosphoric acid plant and will greatly assist in the transportation of the Company’s future phosphate concentrate, phosphoric acid and lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) products to North American, European and international destinations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8917/274266_648f9409040028de_001full.jpg

This federal government investment announcement comes on the heels of the recent visit to Port Saguenay by Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, on October 4, 2025.

First Phosphate President, Armand MacKenzie said: “This proposed investment by the Canadian Government is a most welcome development that will expand the economy of the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and bring quality jobs to the area. Most importantly, it will facilitate the commercialization of the region’s natural resources, and especially First Phosphate’s mineral properties that are greatly needed in the drive to onshore the LFP battery supply chain”.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8917/274266_648f9409040028de_002full.jpg

First Phosphate recently announced that it has finalized an industrial land option agreement (the “Agreement”) with Port Saguenay. The Agreement covers lands where the Company plans to develop a phosphoric acid plant using advanced clean technology from Prayon SA of Belgium and to be implemented by international engineering firm Ballestra S.pA. of Italy. The lands at Port Saguenay offer strategic benefits and a competitive position, including:

Direct rail and vessel access to North American and global markets, especially to the company’s European offtakers;

Access to large-scale industrial infrastructure, utilities and expansion lands; and

Eventual vertical integration between upstream phosphoric acid and downstream LFP battery material production.

The Agreement was signed in Montreal on July 18, 2025 at the premises of the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (“AWEX”) and in Saguenay, at Port Saguenay.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8917/274266_648f9409040028de_003full.jpg

First Phosphate has recently produced commercial-grade LFP 18650 battery cells using North American critical minerals:

https://firstphosphate.com/north-american-lfp-battery-cells

The high-purity phosphoric acid and iron powder for these LFP 18650 battery cells was produced using rare igneous anorthosite rock extracted from the First Phosphate Bégin-Lamarche property found at 70 km driving distance from Port Saguenay.

The critical minerals and intermediary products for such LFP battery cells would eventually be transported to European and North American offtakers via Port Saguenay.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8917/274266_648f9409040028de_004full.jpg

About First Phosphate

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market LFP battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security. First Phosphate’s flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

