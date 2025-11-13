International Relay Swim Event Around Hong Kong Island Returns to Help Thousands Learn to Swim

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Thursday, November 27th, 30 swimmers in five teams will brave the elements to relay swim 45 kilometers around Hong Kong Island. This remarkable event, Make Waves for Hong Kong, aims to raise HK$3.5 million to provide learn to swim lessons for thousands of adults and children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Organised for the third consecutive year by charity, Splash Foundation, the event highlights a commitment to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn to swim and enjoy the benefits of being in the water.



The 45 km relay swim begins at Sandy Bay and circumnavigates clockwise around Hong Kong Island.

Four Hong Kong teams will be vying for position alongside a Singapore team. The swimmers represent diverse backgrounds and swim levels, united by their motivation to share the joy of swimming with others.

Amongst the Hong Kong teams are Ryan Leung, the first Hong Konger to conquer the North Channel – one of the world’s toughest swims; Janis Mok, Outreach and Strategic Partnerships Manager of the Swire Institute of Marine Science, the University of Hong Kong’s research facility at Hong Kong’s only marine reserve; and Vada Chung, Founder of Whiskers N Paws, who began open water swimming just two years ago.

Nearly Half of Hong Kong is Unable to Swim

Despite having the longest coastline of any city and an abundance of swimming pools, around half of Hong Kongers, mostly women and children from low-income communities, are unable to swim. The beneficiary of the event, Splash Foundation is a charity dedicated to improving access to swimming for disadvantaged children and adults. Their programmes are free-of-cost to learners across the city and see an 80% success rate at the end of 20 hours of instruction.

Learning to Swim for Individual and Community Wellbeing

Ryan Leung, Senior US Consultant at True North Education, is looking forward to swimming in his home city, “In the most challenging parts of my North Channel swim, the only way I could keep going was by adopting a mindset to focus on what I can control and accept what I couldn’t. Swimming Make Waves and expanding access to learning to swim means giving Hong Kong disadvantaged youth this tool to navigate the immense pressures they’re often under, build resilience and learn that they can achieve what may seem impossible at first.”

Janis Mok‘s career change from the finance sector into marine conservation is closely tied to her journey into open water swimming. “In Hong Kong, we have a pronounced terrestrial bias; what we don’t see, we don’t care about. I grew up as a competitive swimmer, primarily in pools, until I finally took the chance to embrace what I didn’t know. Hong Kong’s waters have been improving and become clearer and cleaner due to measures taken by the government in early 2010s. To continue this progress, Hong Kong needs to learn to swim, learn to love the water, and see for themselves all that is worth saving.”

Vada Chung, “I never realised that just a swimsuit, goggles and a swim cap could bring so much joy. I want others to discover that same joy which is why I’m swimming Make Waves. When I first swam out of the shark nets 2 years ago, I experienced something truly transformative – it was both exhilarating and strangely grounding at the same time. The swim connected my mind and breath to nature. Everything came together and I was hooked. I’m excited to help more people experience the joy swimming has given me.”

Lasting Impact

Make Waves for Hong Kong funds nearly half of Splash Foundation’s annual learn to swim programmes, enabling thousands of kids and adults from disadvantaged communities to experience the transformative impact of learning to swim and to enjoy lifelong access to the water.

‘Make Waves for Hong Kong‘ is scheduled to start in the early morning hours of Thursday November 27th from Sandy Bay, near Cyberport, on the south side of Hong Kong Island. 30 swimmers in five teams will swim continuously for 11-13 hours.

Make Waves for Hong Kong 2025 is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including Simpson Marine, Kiri Capital, Saint Honore, Henderson Land and the Lee Shau Kee Foundation.

Quotes from Sponsors:

Simpson Marine: “We have been supporting Splash for the past nine years, providing safety and support vessels with crews, and around-the-clock strategic, logistical and safety assistance for the fundraiser swims”, says Ewa Stachurska, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at Simpson Marine. “As committed ocean enthusiasts, we’re committed to water safety and to give more people the opportunity to enjoy the water with joy and confidence”

The Event

Make Waves for Hong Kong is a 45 km multi-relay swim around Hong Kong Island, with 5 teams, composed of 30 elite swimmers and business leaders.

The annual event builds awareness around the city’s historically low swim literacy rates, where nearly half the population is unable to swim

The teams aim to raise HK$3.5million for Splash Foundation to help thousands of disadvantaged children and adults experience the transformative impact of learning to swim.

for Splash Foundation to help thousands of disadvantaged children and adults experience the transformative impact of learning to swim. The swim will start in the early hours of Friday morning and is expected to take around 10-13 hours to complete

Relayers will take turns swimming in 30 minute intervals, braving the elements and changing sea conditions.

See event page: www.splashfoundation.org/makewaves.

About Splash Foundation:

Splash Foundation creates opportunities for kids and adults from disadvantaged communities to experience the transformative impact of learning to swim and enjoy lifelong access to the water. Through teacher training, programme delivery and public advocacy, Splash improves access to the water and enables thousands of people to learn a life skill that keeps them safe and improves their physical, mental and social wellbeing. Programmes are delivered in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore and beneficiaries include migrant domestic workers and other ethnic minority groups, kids and parents from low income communities, and kids with special educational needs. By 2030, Splash Foundation aims to teach 25,000 people how to swim.

Key facts

Despite having the longest coastline of any city and an abundance of swimming pools, 47% of Hong Kong secondary school students cannot swim ( source )

secondary school students cannot swim ( ) More than half of people worldwide cannot swim, and women account for most of them: 2 out of 3 women cannot swim ( source ).

). After Splash programmes, 95% of participants shared that they are comfortable going to public pools to swim or to practise their swimming. (source: Splash Foundation)