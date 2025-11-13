25 C
JM Flower Launches Limited-Time Early Bird & Black Friday Christmas Sale – Christmas Trees & Christmas Gifts with Free Shipping!

By Advertorial Desk

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JM Flower, Singapore’s leading florist and gift specialist, is spreading the festive cheer early this year with an exclusive Early Bird + Black Friday Sale across its Christmas Trees and Christmas Gifts Arrangements & Hampers.

Early Bird + Black Friday Christmas Sale
From now until 30 November 2025, shoppers can enjoy up to 21% off JM Flower’s premium holiday essentials and gifts — from fresh, real Noble Fir Christmas Trees to festive floral arrangements, mini trees, wreaths, and gift bundles. Perfect for decking the halls or delighting loved ones, this Early Bird + Black Friday Sale brings together the best of JM Flower’s Christmas Trees and Gifts Collection, complete with free delivery and no minimum spend.

Early Bird + Black Friday Sale Highlights

Christmas Trees Collection – Shop Now
 Transform your home into a winter wonderland with JM Flower’s collection of real, live Noble Fir Christmas trees directly imported from premium farms in Europe, freshly cut, naturally fragrant, and ready to bring the holiday spirit into homes.

The trees are delivered in a hassle-free manner: they arrive at the customer’s doorstep already set up and ready to enjoy.

Christmas Gifts Collection – Shop Now
 Find thoughtful presents that express love and warmth this festive season.

  • Up to 20% OFF on a curated range of festive items: mini Christmas trees, wreaths, DIY kits, floral arrangements, and gift bundles.
  • Free Shipping, No Minimum Spend
  • Ideal for festive gifting and year-end celebrations

Celebrate the Holidays with JM Flower

“Our annual Christmas sale is our way of thanking our customers and helping them celebrate the season with style and joy,” said a JM Flower spokesperson. “From elegant trees to heartfelt gifts, we want every home and office to feel the magic of Christmas, without breaking the budget.”

*This limited-time promotion runs until 30 November 2025, while stocks last.

Shop Now & Save Big

Promotion Period: Now until 30 November 2025
Discounts: Up to 21% Off + Free Shipping

About JM Flower

JM Flower is a Singapore-based wholesaler florist and lifestyle brand offering artfully designed floral arrangements, premium gifts, and seasonal décor. Known for its creativity and commitment to quality, JM Flower makes gifting easy and meaningful for every occasion.

