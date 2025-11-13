JM Flower Launches Limited-Time Early Bird & Black Friday Christmas Sale – Christmas Trees & Christmas Gifts with Free Shipping!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JM Flower, Singapore’s leading florist and gift specialist, is spreading the festive cheer early this year with an exclusive Early Bird + Black Friday Sale across its Christmas Trees and Christmas Gifts Arrangements & Hampers.
From now until 30 November 2025, shoppers can enjoy up to 21% off JM Flower’s premium holiday essentials and gifts — from fresh, real Noble Fir Christmas Trees to festive floral arrangements, mini trees, wreaths, and gift bundles. Perfect for decking the halls or delighting loved ones, this Early Bird + Black Friday Sale brings together the best of JM Flower’s Christmas Trees and Gifts Collection, complete with free delivery and no minimum spend.
Early Bird + Black Friday Sale Highlights
Christmas Trees Collection – Shop Now
Transform your home into a winter wonderland with JM Flower’s collection of real, live Noble Fir Christmas trees directly imported from premium farms in Europe, freshly cut, naturally fragrant, and ready to bring the holiday spirit into homes.
- 21% OFF sitewide on all Christmas Tree Singapore
- Sale ends 30 November 2025
- Perfect for both homes and office spaces
The trees are delivered in a hassle-free manner: they arrive at the customer’s doorstep already set up and ready to enjoy.
Christmas Gifts Collection – Shop Now
Find thoughtful presents that express love and warmth this festive season.
- Up to 20% OFF on a curated range of festive items: mini Christmas trees, wreaths, DIY kits, floral arrangements, and gift bundles.
- Free Shipping, No Minimum Spend
- Ideal for festive gifting and year-end celebrations
Celebrate the Holidays with JM Flower
“Our annual Christmas sale is our way of thanking our customers and helping them celebrate the season with style and joy,” said a JM Flower spokesperson. “From elegant trees to heartfelt gifts, we want every home and office to feel the magic of Christmas, without breaking the budget.”
*This limited-time promotion runs until 30 November 2025, while stocks last.
Shop Now & Save Big
- Christmas Trees Sale: https://jm.com.sg/collections/christmas-trees
- Christmas Gifts Collection: https://jm.com.sg/collections/christmas-gifts-collection
Promotion Period: Now until 30 November 2025
Discounts: Up to 21% Off + Free Shipping
About JM Flower
JM Flower is a Singapore-based wholesaler florist and lifestyle brand offering artfully designed floral arrangements, premium gifts, and seasonal décor. Known for its creativity and commitment to quality, JM Flower makes gifting easy and meaningful for every occasion.