MaxKare Brings Holiday Warmth to Homes with Exclusive AE1 Deals at Walmart – This Season’s Cozy Must-Haves for Wellness & Gifting

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the holiday shopping season kicks off with record early demand for cozy, wellness-inspired gifts, MaxKare, a leading innovator in home comfort and health technology, is warming hearts (and homes) with its exclusive AE1 Deals at Walmart, running November 14–16, 2025.



Timed perfectly for Black Friday prep and holiday gift-hunting, this limited-time event offers unbeatable prices on MaxKare’s most-loved heating collection — designed for stress relief, energy efficiency, and everyday comfort.

The Trend: Self-Care & Cozy Comfort Top Holiday Wishlists

According to current shopping trends on Amazon and Walmart, consumers are prioritizing wellness, warmth, and sustainability in their holiday purchases. Searches for “electric blanket,” “heating pad,” and “foot spa” have surged this season — as more shoppers embrace “homebody holidays” and affordable luxury gifts that promote relaxation and recovery.

MaxKare’s lineup hits every note: plush textures, advanced safety tech, and energy-smart heating, wrapped in giftable designs with thousands of 4+ star Walmart reviews.

Featured AE1 Holiday Bestsellers:

1. 50″ x 60″ Electric Throw Blanket – Ultra-plush flannel and Sherpa with 6 heat settings and 1.5-hour auto shut-off. Now $25.99 (50% off, from $51.99). Rated 4.4 stars by 8,194 shoppers, perfect for movie nights, cozy mornings, or gifting warmth to family and friends. Shop Now

Customer Review: “Such a great buy! … Slept comfortably through the night. Now I’m ready to stay warm all winter!” — Roland

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Maxkare-50-x-60-Electric-Throw-Blanket-with-6-Heating-Levels-1-5H-Auto-off-Machine-Washable-Flannel-Sherpa-Gray-White/615892267

2. Large 24″ x 33″ Heating Pad – Fast-heating technology with 4 heat settings and 2-hour auto shut-off, 2 colors: red and grey, ideal for back, shoulder, or cramp relief. Now $19.99 (54% off, from $52.99). Rated 4.6 stars from over 10,800 reviews, this FSA/HSA-eligible essential is a stress-relieving gift for anyone seeking comfort and wellness. Shop Now

Customer Highlight: Shelby shares, “Just got off a 9-hour shift on my feet. My neck and back always ache. This arrived quickly, and it heats up in about a minute. Feels amazing on my neck, back, and shoulders—so warm and toasty!”

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Maxkare-Large-Heating-Pad-with-4-Heat-Settings-Auto-Shut-off-for-Full-Body-Stress-Relief-24-x33-Gray/871061909

Ultra Soft Heating Pad 24″ x 33″

Stay warm and stylish with MaxKare’s Soft Heating Pad, now trending across Walmart’s Fashion Deals event. 4.6 stars out of 11025 reviews, 3 colors: Green, Blue, Purple. Crafted from ultra-soft flannel, it delivers fast heating in seconds with 6 adjustable settings and a 2-hour auto-off timer for safety and efficiency. Its ergonomic wrap design hugs your neck, shoulders, and upper back, making it ideal for soothing sore muscles or just cozying up on cold nights. Shop Now

Customer Highlight – Willian (5 Stars):”I love this heated vest. I wear it while watching TV on cold nights or when my back and shoulders ache. I even bought two more for my husband and sister — they’ll love them as much as I do.”

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Maxkare-Large-Heating-Pad-with-4-Heat-Settings-Auto-Shut-off-for-Full-Body-Stress-Relief-24-x33-Navy-Blue/371952258

3. Foot Spa Bath Massager – 3 colors: Black, Blue, Green, Heated bubbles, vibration, 16 detachable massage rollers, and digital temperature control. Now $29.69 (45% off, from $53.99). Rated 4.3 stars from 1,874 users, perfect for pampering tired feet, holiday self-care, or gifting luxurious comfort. Shop Now

Customer Highlight: Debi writes, “Highly recommend! This is my own little square of paradise! Heat, vibration, and bubbles work perfectly. Add lemongrass thyme epsom salt, and you’re in for a true spa experience.”

https://www.walmart.com/ip/MaxKare-Foot-Spa-Bath-Massager-with-Heat-Bubbles-and-Vibration-Digital-Temperature-Control-16-Detachable-Massage-Rollers-Soothe-and-Comfort-Feet/899391275

Why Shoppers Choose MaxKare This Holiday Season

Wellness-driven design – perfect balance of comfort, care, and technology

– perfect balance of comfort, care, and technology Energy-efficient heating – smart safety and low consumption for sustainable warmth

– smart safety and low consumption for sustainable warmth Thousands of real reviews – proven performance loved by Walmart customers

– proven performance loved by Walmart customers Gift-ready & practical – ideal for parents, friends, and anyone needing winter relief

– ideal for parents, friends, and anyone needing winter relief Certified safety & warranty – peace of mind with every purchase

Exclusive AE1 Savings – November 14–16 Only:

During this limited-time event, shoppers can enjoy special AE1 discounts across the full Maxkare heating collection at Walmart.com and select stores. Perfect for holiday gifting, winter comfort, or self-care, these deals make it easy to grab cozy essentials and thoughtful presents before the season ends—quantities are limited.

About Maxkare

Maxkare is a trusted health and wellness brand dedicated to innovative, energy-efficient solutions that enhance daily comfort, recovery, and overall well-being. With millions of satisfied customers worldwide, MaxKare continues to inspire warmth, relaxation, and sustainable well-being — one cozy product at a time.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Lendy L

Email: lendy.l@naipocare.com

Website: https://www.maxkare.net/