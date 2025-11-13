MetaComp Unveils StableX Network: A Regulated Cross-Border Settlement Network that Embeds Risk Intelligence into Real-Time Payments

Anchored by VisionX Engine, a real-time risk-intelligence engine, StableX Network bridges traditional finance and Web3 through a regulated, interoperable network that delivers instant, compliant, and cost-efficient settlements, empowering SMEs and financial institutions to move liquidity seamlessly across borders.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaComp Pte Ltd (MetaComp), the digital payment arm of Alpha Ladder Group Pte Ltd (Alpha Ladder Group), announced the official launch of its StableX Network at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, marking a new chapter in cross-border finance where compliance, intelligence, and interoperability converge to make payments faster, safer, and smarter.



MetaComp StableX Network Launch. L:R – Ms Summer Yu, Group Chief Compliance Officer, Alpha Ladder Group, Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, Alpha Ladder Group and MetaComp, Dr Bo Bai, Group Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Alpha Ladder Group, Mr Eddie Hui, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, MetaComp

StableX Network is built on MetaComp’s Web2.5 integrated model, representing a milestone in the company’s mission to build a trusted bridge between traditional finance and Web3. At the heart of the StableX Network are two proprietary engines that power its intelligence and efficiency — StableX Engine and VisionX Engine.

StableX Engine is the network’s proprietary FX infrastructure and the essential Web 2.5 bridge that enables instant, low-cost liquidity movement. The Engine executes T+0 settlement across all major conversion types — fiat-fiat, fiat-stablecoin, and stablecoin-stablecoin. Leveraging smart programming, it automatically selects the most cost- and time-efficient pathway, whether through traditional SWIFT rails or regulated stablecoin networks.

Complementing it is VisionX Engine, MetaComp’s proprietary real-time risk-intelligence system that connects Web2/Fiat monitoring with Web3/Stablecoin/Crypto behavioural analytics, ensuring that bad actors cannot exploit gaps between the two worlds. VisionX Engine continuously screens, scores, and validates every transaction so that instant settlements remain not only fast but fully compliant across both traditional and blockchain rails.

As one of the industry’s first unified compliance intelligence systems, VisionX Engine embeds Know-Your-Transaction (KYT) insights directly into the payment flow, delivering the transparency and trust that make real-time payments truly institution-grade. By building this compliant bridge between traditional banking rails and blockchain liquidity pools, MetaComp delivers sophisticated financial engineering that makes complexity invisible to users — keeping the experience instant, transparent, and secure.

StableX Network is designed for and with partners of MetaComp, including Banks, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), Stablecoin Issuers, Web3 Institutions, and Database Providers. StableX Network connects regulated financial systems with blockchain-based infrastructure, transforming dormant liquidity into continuous, 24/7 cross-border efficiency — all within institutional-grade compliance frameworks.

Bridging the Global Payments Gap — Especially for Payment Service Providers

Global trade continues to expand, projected by the World Trade Organization to exceed USD 33 trillion in 2025, yet cross-border payments remain fragmented and costly. Transactions can take up to two days to clear, with average fees as high as 6.2%, and delays and costs that hit Payment Service Providers and their clients, including small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), the hardest.

By combining instant settlement, integrated compliance, and Web2.5 interoperability, StableX Network directly addresses these structural inefficiencies, offering PSPs and their clients a smarter, more inclusive way to transact globally.

Key features of StableX Network include:

StableX Engine –

T+0 settlement at a fraction of the cost of traditional cross-border payments

at a fraction of the cost of traditional cross-border payments Smart Path Selection using both SWIFT and stablecoin rails

using both SWIFT and stablecoin rails Built-in regulatory adherence for smooth transactions

VisionX Engine –

Unified Web 2.5 intelligence linking fiat and crypto for comprehensive compliance monitoring

linking fiat and crypto for comprehensive compliance monitoring Multi-source KYT engine to unify data and standardize risk

to unify data and standardize risk Web 2.5 risk engine & dynamic CRR for end-to-end monitoring

for end-to-end monitoring Shared Intelligence Network for a unified and real-time collaboration for compliance purposes

for a unified and real-time collaboration for compliance purposes Global Know-Your-Customer (KYC) account with a single verified identity that can access multiple services, reducing duplication and cost.

“We’re not just speeding up payments,” said Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp. “We’re reshaping the foundation of financial connectivity, where real-time, regulated, and risk-intelligent transactions become the new global standard. For Payment Service Providers, that means faster access to capital, improved cash flow, and a level playing field in international trade.”

Singapore’s Blueprint for Regulated Innovation

The launch of StableX Network comes as global regulators define new frameworks for stablecoin and digital asset oversight. From Europe’s MiCA regime to Asia’s progressive sandbox models, the next phase of financial evolution hinges on balancing speed with safety.

By embedding real-time compliance intelligence into its core, StableX Network positions MetaComp at the forefront of regulated fintech innovation, ensuring financial inclusion for both institutions and emerging-market SMEs that have historically struggled with liquidity gaps and high settlement costs.

“Singapore has demonstrated that regulation and innovation can advance together,” said Dr Bo Bai, Chairman and Co-Founder of Alpha Ladder Group. “StableX Network embodies that philosophy, creating the infrastructure where trust is programmable, compliance is continuous, and cross-border finance becomes truly borderless.”

Beyond Payments: Powering the Next Layer of Institutional Finance

MetaComp’s longer-term roadmap extends beyond payments, with infrastructure that can power future services such as treasury management, liquidity optimisation, and risk analytics across an integrated Web2.5 financial ecosystem.

MetaComp and its affiliated entities under Alpha Ladder Group hold a portfolio of licenses across 3 licence categories covering 10 regulated activities under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). These include Dealing in Digital Payment Tokens (DPT), Cross-border Money Transfer, Capital Market Services and Recognised Market Operator reinforcing StableX Network’s credibility as a regulated, bank-friendly cross-border rail.

As a regulated innovation born in Singapore, StableX Network reflects the nation’s role as a proving ground for the future of finance, where financial intelligence and institutional integrity move as one. As MetaComp expands across APAC, the Middle East, and Latin America, it remains focused on enabling every enterprise, from global banks, payment services providers, and Web3 Institutions to enterprises, to participate in a smarter, faster, and more trusted financial network.

About MetaComp Pte. Ltd.

MetaComp is a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to- business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp empowers institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to navigate the evolving cross-border payments and the digital asset economy with confidence.

With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage services. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

Through its proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a secure, integrated environment that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a next-generation cross-border FX and liquidity routing infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, StableX intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. As the FX layer within CAMP, StableX combines the programmability of digital assets with the reliability of regulated infrastructure, delivering a scalable, compliant and seamless ecosystem for the future of global finance.

To learn more about MetaComp and its regulated infrastructure and solutions, visit www.mce.sg or follow us on Twitter @MetaCompHQ.