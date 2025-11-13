OutSystems Recognises Singapore’s Digital Innovation Leaders with Inaugural Regional Awards

Six organisations driving AI-powered low-code innovation and transformation honoured as Singapore marks 60 years of progress

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems , the leading AI-powered low-code development platform, today announced the winners of its 2025 regional OutSystems Awards, recognising six organisations leading the next wave of digital innovation with AI-powered low-code. Launched in celebration of Singapore’s 60th anniversary, the awards pay tribute to visionary companies that embody the same ingenuity shaping the nation’s rise as a global technology hub.

Representing both public and private sector innovators, the award highlights how organisations are harnessing AI-powered low-code to reshape customer experiences, streamline operations, and strengthen workplace collaboration. Winners were selected across six distinct pillars: AI Transformation, Customer Innovation, Digital Excellence, Digital Trailblazer, Digital Workplace, and Process Excellence.

The full list of award recipients includes:

Certis Group: AI Transformation – Singapore’s leading security and integrated services provider modernised frontline learning with eQuiz, an AI-powered refresher-training app built on OutSystems. Generating over 46,000 adaptive questions, eQuiz provides personalised, gamified learning that improves retention and morale while cutting manual training time. Real-time dashboards also reveal knowledge gaps, enabling supervisors to target retraining efforts and strengthen workforce readiness.

– leading security and integrated services provider modernised frontline learning with eQuiz, an AI-powered refresher-training app built on OutSystems. Generating over 46,000 adaptive questions, eQuiz provides personalised, gamified learning that improves retention and morale while cutting manual training time. Real-time dashboards also reveal knowledge gaps, enabling supervisors to target retraining efforts and strengthen workforce readiness. Civil Service College Singapore: Digital Trailblazer (Partner: Temus) – As the key learning institution for the Singapore Public Service, Civil Service College (CSC) serves all Ministries and Agencies comprising over 140,000 public officers. As part of the new LEARN initiative, CSC utilised OutSystems’ low-code platform to develop key functions of its Digital Learning Eco-System (DLE) within six months, and consolidated multiple applications into a comprehensive end-to-end solution for the entire learning lifecycle within a year. The DLE is a one-stop platform that has transformed learning processes, and has provided a scalable and adaptable foundation to meet evolving whole-of-government needs.

(Partner: Temus) – As the key learning institution for the Singapore Public Service, Civil Service College (CSC) serves all Ministries and Agencies comprising over 140,000 public officers. As part of the new LEARN initiative, CSC utilised OutSystems’ low-code platform to develop key functions of its Digital Learning Eco-System (DLE) within six months, and consolidated multiple applications into a comprehensive end-to-end solution for the entire learning lifecycle within a year. The DLE is a one-stop platform that has transformed learning processes, and has provided a scalable and adaptable foundation to meet evolving whole-of-government needs. Far East Organization: Customer Innovation – Singapore’s largest private property developer introduced the oneFarEast App, a unified mobile and web platform tailored for both property buyers and residential, commercial and retail tenants. The app streamlines service and property management solutions, achieving an average 70% sign-up rate across its portfolio. It has delivered significant savings through paperless operations while elevating the overall customer experience.

– largest private property developer introduced the oneFarEast App, a unified mobile and web platform tailored for both property buyers and residential, commercial and retail tenants. The app streamlines service and property management solutions, achieving an average 70% sign-up rate across its portfolio. It has delivered significant savings through paperless operations while elevating the overall customer experience. Ministry of Law: Digital Excellence – Faced with a sprawling technology landscape spanning over 30 systems, the Ministry of Law turned to OutSystems to consolidate and modernise its infrastructure with standardised services that can be reused across operations. The transformation is projected to unlock significant savings per business process over five years and improve service delivery by at least 60%.

– Faced with a sprawling technology landscape spanning over 30 systems, the Ministry of Law turned to OutSystems to consolidate and modernise its infrastructure with standardised services that can be reused across operations. The transformation is projected to unlock significant savings per business process over five years and improve service delivery by at least 60%. Scoot Pte. Ltd.: Process Excellence – Singapore’s low-cost carrier reimagines its disruption management using vOCC (Virtual Operations Command Center). The app automates real-time alerts and stakeholder coordination, improving data visibility by 90% and cutting manual communication by up to 70% — saving roughly 3,000 minutes in manual communication every month. vOCC has become a model of operational agility and customer transparency in aviation.

– low-cost carrier reimagines its disruption management using vOCC (Virtual Operations Command Center). The app automates real-time alerts and stakeholder coordination, improving data visibility by 90% and cutting manual communication by up to 70% — saving roughly 3,000 minutes in manual communication every month. vOCC has become a model of operational agility and customer transparency in aviation. Seaco: Digital Workplace – Seaco is one of the world’s leading shipping container lessors. Seaco transformed how its commercial teams operate with Dragonfly, a centralised digital commercial cockpit. By integrating analytics, sales, and lead management into one workspace, Dragonfly replaces disconnected systems with dynamic dashboards, boosting productivity, accelerating deal cycles, and enabling consistent collaboration across markets.

“The throughline across these organisations is not just the technical results they have produced, but their courage to fundamentally rethink how they create impact for employees and customers, empowered by AI-powered low-code. As Singapore marks 60 years of nation-building, we celebrate the organisations that embody the same pioneering spirit: taking calculated risks, solving complex problems, and raising the bar for what’s possible in a new era of agentic software development,” said Leonard Tan, Regional Director, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and Greater China Region at OutSystems.

The winners of the awards were unveiled at the OutSystems Singapore Customer Appreciation Day 2025 on 11 November, an exclusive gathering of 100 CIOs, CTOs, and IT Directors. The event showcased customer achievements, explored the latest in AI-powered low-code innovation, and featured a keynote from Certis on its award-winning AI project.

