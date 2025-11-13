Strengths School™ Unites Asia’s Top HR Leaders at Inaugural Conference in Hong Kong Unlocking Peak Employee Engagement with Strengths-Based Strategies

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Strengths School™, Singapore’s trusted provider of strengths-based training, successfully hosted its inaugural HR conference on 7 November. The event, hosted by Jason Ho, Founder of Strengths School™, gathered distinguished HR directors and senior managers, talent management, and L&D leaders across Asia from notable brands including Deloitte, Lululemon and Swire Properties, in an insightful exploration of strength-based practices that boost employee engagement in workplaces.

Under the theme of “Increasing Engagement with Strengths”, the conference provided a dynamic platform for senior HR professionals to learn research-backed tools based in positive psychology, and utilise them for identifying and leveraging unique employee strength profiles within their organizations. The interactive agenda featured networking opportunities, an interactive discussion session among guests, and a live CliftonStrengths® demo workshop that equipped attendees with practical tools for talent coaching, team building, and constructing resilient, high-performing workplace cultures.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Jason Ho, Founder of Strengths School™, shared: “Our mission is built on a simple but powerful truth: great teams are built when every individual’s unique strength is embraced. At this conference, our goal was to move the conversation from abstract theory to practical strategy. By giving HR leaders a hands-on demonstration of the CliftonStrengths® framework, we equipped them with a proven methodology to directly impact engagement, productivity, retention and ultimately, the bottom line.”

The inaugural conference by Strengths School™ set a new benchmark for HR events in Asia, emphasising research-backed, actionable insights and peer-to-peer learning. It underscores the growing demand for strengths-based development as a critical driver for employee engagement in today’s ever-evolving businesses.

For more information or to schedule a discovery session, visit https://www.strengthsschool.com/

About Strengths School™

Strengths School™ is a Singapore-based consultancy specializing in strengths-based development for individuals, teams, and leaders. We deliver engaging, results-driven programs that improve performance, collaboration, and employee engagement. Our flagship programs — TeamEDGE™, LeadershipEDGE™, and TalentEDGE™ — have been adopted by leading organizations across Asia.