SwitchBot AI Art Frame Now Officially Available

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2025 — Following the success at IFA 2025, SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of the SwitchBot AI Art Frame, the world's first AI-powered Color E-Ink Art Frame, powered by NanoBanana*, designed to bring living art and digital creativity into modern homes.



SwitchBot AI Art Frame

E Ink Canvas for Everyday Artistry

Powered by E-Ink Spectra 6 technology, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame mimics the texture and depth of real artwork with oil painting-like color layers and a paper-like finish. The display is glare-free, backlight-free, and easy on the eyes, offering the look of a true painting in any lighting condition.

Through the SwitchBot App, users can upload, organize, and refresh content daily, storing up to 10 pictures locally or syncing new pictures via the SwitchBot app. Available in 7.3″, 13.3″, and 31.5″ sizes, the AI Art Frame can be displayed either horizontally or vertically for artworks of different orientations, perfect for desks, bedrooms, or gallery walls.

AI-Powered Creation with NanoBanana*

Highlighting the innovative experience is the AI Studio function, powered by NanoBanana*, which enables users to generate original artworks or modify existing pictures using AI Art Prompt or AI Art Remix technology.

The AI Art Prompt function lets users input textual prompts, standalone or combined with visual assets, to create new artworks, and it also allows users to transform uploaded doodles into new artistic expressions, turning everyday moments into digital masterpieces.

Meanwhile, with AI Art Remix, users can transform photos or sketches into pieces resembling oil paintings, watercolors, or even anime-inspired art. A 30-day free trial offers up to 400 generations per month, after which the subscription plan is priced at USD 3.99 per month.

Elegant and Wireless Design

The AI Art Frame features a built-in 2000mAh battery lasting up to two years per charge (based on image change once a week). It consumes power only when changing content and includes no visible cables, preserving the appearance of a traditional framed painting.

Constructed from a premium aluminum alloy, the frame is swappable to match interior styles and is compatible with IKEA RÖDALM for effortless frame replacement. Its minimalist design keeps home décor refined while providing flexibility in placement, whether displayed individually or as part of a curated wall gallery.

Pricing and Availability

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame is available through the official SwitchBot website, with an MSRP starting from USD 149.99 / GBP 149.99 / EUR 149.99 / CAD 199.99. Different sizes come with different prices.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot’s official website and follow SwitchBot on X , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .