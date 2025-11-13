Thailand Is Emerging as a premium Beauty and Aesthetic tourism hub

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – Aura Bangkok Clinic, a world-class beauty and aesthetic destination, is setting new benchmarks in Thailand and across Asia. The clinic delivers hospital-standard quality and innovative technologies led by medical experts. With more than 100,000 successful cases and 16 branches across Bangkok, Aura Bangkok Clinic is rapidly becoming as a trusted premium hub for both local and international beauty seekers.

Aura Bangkok Clinic, the No.1 Aesthetic Clinic in Thailand

Excellence in Advanced Beauty Solutions

Founded in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic offers a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic and beauty treatments performed by expertly trained physicians using genuine, verifiable products to ensure safety and effectiveness, including:

Skin and Facial Rejuvenation (e.g.,IV drip, Botox, Fillers)

(e.g.,IV drip, Botox, Fillers) Non-surgical Lifting with the latest device such as Ulthera Prime and Ultraformer MPT



Commitment to Safety, Confidence, and Innovation

“Our mission goes beyond beauty — we aim to empower confidence through safe, honest, and innovative care,” said Dr.Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan , Chief Executive Officer of Aura Bangkok Clinic. “By adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness, continuous training, and international medical protocols, we provide trustworthy care with remarkable outcomes.”

Recognized for Outstanding Service and Global Trust

Aura Bangkok Clinic has earned numerous awards and certificates for service excellence and innovation. With a focus on rigorous training, transparent pricing, and luxuries client experience, the clinic is a leading choice for beauty tourism—welcoming clients from around the world and reinforcing Thailand’s reputation as Asia’s beauty hub. International visitors choose Aura Bangkok Clinic for affordable, transformative, and premium aesthetic experiences.

About Aura Bangkok Clinic

Aura Bangkok Clinic is a leading aesthetic provider in Thailand, offering advanced treatments in skin rejuvenation, facial lifting and contouring, body aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Since opening, the clinic has served serves 100,000+ clients through 16 branches across Bangkok. Guided by expert doctors, cutting-edge innovations, and hospital-standard safety, Aura Bangkok Clinic is a trusted beauty hub for clients worldwide.