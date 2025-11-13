Leveraging Thunes’ trusted Direct Global Network, the collaboration will deliver secure, real-time cross-border payments for millions of Mashreq customers.

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, announces a powerful new collaboration with Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, to launch real-time mobile wallet payouts for millions of Mashreq customers.



Thunes to Power Real-Time Mobile Wallet Payouts for Mashreq Customers

Powered by Thunes’ trusted Direct Global Network, the partnership will enable Mashreq to connect directly to mobile wallets across Asia, Africa, and Europe and deliver faster, more affordable international transfers across key growth markets.

As Mashreq continues to expand across the Middle East and North Africa, this alliance marks a major step in transforming cross-border payments. Initially covering the bank’s top 30 payment corridors, the service will extend to additional countries over time. Together, Thunes and Mashreq are advancing digital banking innovation and making global money movement more seamless and inclusive.

As the world’s second-largest remittance hub , the UAE is expected to process USD 47 billion in outward flows in 2025 , a figure which is set to grow by 4.7% annually. By joining forces with Thunes, Mashreq is supporting this growth and paving the way for fast, transparent, and efficient cross-border payments.

Kartik Taneja , Head of Payments & Consumer Lending at Mashreq, said: “By expanding our reach to mobile wallets through Thunes’ trusted Direct Global Network, we’re empowering millions of people to send funds to around 45 new destinations instantly and more affordably than ever before. With mobile wallet users projected to exceed five billion globally in the next few years, this capability is critical to serving our customers in key growth markets and driving greater financial connectivity. We are redefining what’s possible in international payments, and Mashreq is proud to be leading this transformation.”

Simon Nelson , Chief Commercial Officer at Thunes, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mashreq as a Member of our Direct Global Network. This alliance further strengthens our position in the Middle East, amplifying our mission to enable more consumers to take part in the global economy through instant, borderless payments. Trusted by leading banks and financial institutions worldwide, Thunes provides the secure and reliable Network needed to move money with confidence. Together with Mashreq, we’re enabling a new wave of payment innovation and connectivity that will reshape how money moves worldwide.”

