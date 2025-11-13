Western Union and TenPay Global partner to drive remittance innovation

Co-branded Chinatown flagship store in Singapore launched

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Western Union and TenPay Global, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, have today announced the launch of a wide-ranging strategic partnership to drive innovation with a customer-first mindset, bringing together the physical and digital worlds together in a true omni-channel remittance experience. The partnership marks a global first for Western Union and debuts with the launch of a co-branded flagship store in Singapore’s Chinatown, to enhance the efficiency of remittances through Weixin Mini Program within the Weixin ecosystem.



The co-branded flagship store in Singapore’s Chinatown, at the People’s Park Complex

The partnership brings together Western Union’s trusted retail network with TenPay Global’s cross-border payment capabilities, providing customers with an integrated digital – physical experience. At the new flagship store, customers can send money abroad by entering the transaction details on their mobile devices. Once confirmed, customers can complete the transaction in cash or through supported digital methods at the counter. Repeat sender and receiver information is automatically pre-filled, reducing filling up physical forms and saving time for customers.



With the Mini Program, users can easily initiate a remittance and fill up their information to complete the remittance

Vince Tallent, Senior Vice President, Head of Asia-Pacific for Western Union, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Tencent, one of the world’s most innovative technology companies. During our 25 years of operating in Singapore, we have always had one priority: to serve our customers in the best way possible by connecting them to their families and loved ones with greater flexibility and trust. We will always be where our customers want us to be. The strategic partnership with Tencent marks an exciting new chapter in our presence in the country, bringing together the two ecosystems in one innovative, seamless experience for our customers.”

Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore) said: “TenPay Global is excited to deepen its collaboration with Western Union to expand the reach of our cross-border payment capabilities. Through the Weixin and Mini Programs ecosystem, we are empowering digital transformation in offline remittances to enable users to enjoy a smoother, more connected, and efficient remittance experience. By integrating digital innovation with Western Union’s extensive retail network and trusted global brand, we are bridging online and offline channels to make cross-border money transfers more inclusive, convenient, and accessible to everyone.”

The co-branded flagship store is located in Singapore’s Chinatown, at the People’s Park Complex and is one of Western Union’s 20 branches in the city state.

References to Western Union in Singapore are to Western Union Global Network Pte. Ltd., which holds a Major Payment Institution license under the Payment Services Act 2019, and the party providing payment services under the Payment Services Act 2019.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments — across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies — to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance.

