Your All-in-One Life Assistant for Foreigners in China Is Here! SinoGuide App Officially Launched

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

On November 7, SinoGuide, an information service app for foreigners, was launched at the main forum of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, jointly by the National Immigration Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China. As an “all-in-one life assistant for foreigners in China“, SinoGuide covers four core areas: policy information, daily necessities and transportation, cultural experiences, and language learning, helping foreigners seamlessly integrate into life in China!

From China’s latest visa-free policies and new departure tax refund regulations to market opportunities, foreigners can easily access authoritative policies and regulations, up-to-date industry trends, and fresh, engaging, and practical city information here.

SinoGuide integrates various types of practical information, including communications, payment, transportation, healthcare, and sightseeing, providing a comprehensive life service guide that allows foreigners to enjoy a convenient and comfortable life in China. Through rich text, image, and video content, SinoGuide vividly showcases China’s cultural landscape, folk customs, and development achievements, helping users better integrate into Chinese society and gain a multidimensional, authentic, and comprehensive understanding of China.

Want to learn Chinese? Special features like Chinese teaching videos and quick guides to popular phrases will help foreigners better appreciate the depth of Chinese characters. Additionally, online courses are available for anyone to learn Chinese at any time and from anywhere.